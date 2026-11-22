For visitors to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, one of the more unusual pieces in the Hall of Honor is a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card. It belongs to Kurt Busch and sits alongside other artifacts from the 2004 Cup champion’s career. But the collection’s time in the spotlight is nearly up.

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The Hall says Busch’s card and the rest of his artifacts will remain on display until early January 2027, when the Class of 2026 display rotates out to make room for the next induction class.

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That is the context behind Busch’s latest post on X. Rather than announcing another step away from racing, he is reflecting on the recognition of his Hall of Fame induction as the display approaches its final weeks.

On January 22, 2027, the Hall’s “Victory Lap with the Class of 2026” will feature inductees discussing artifacts removed from the Hall of Honor, offering a final look at the outgoing display.

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The Jordan card has a story of its own. Before joining 23XI Racing for 2022, Busch bought the 1986 Fleer card and presented it to Michael Jordan on his 59th birthday, February 17.

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The deal was that Jordan would autograph and return it once Busch won his first race for the team. Busch delivered at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022, in his 13th 23XI start. It was his 34th and final Cup victory; Jordan signed the card and sent it back. Now, it is a centerpiece of Busch’s Hall of Honor display.

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With that moment about to leave the exhibit, Busch reflected on the wider journey that brought him there: “The years, races, wins, championships, people who stood beside me, & memories will stay with me forever. I’m incredibly grateful to have a place in NASCAR history. This chapter may be coming to close, but the memories, passion, & pride will never fade. What an honor it has been.”

The message prompted fans to add their own memories. One supporter urged him to return to the track.

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“Kurt you need to get back into the Racing. RAM, Truck Series can use some expertise from you,” one comment read.

Another recalled watching him win in person and named three favorite stops.

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“You’re a good Man Kurt! Lot’s of #NASCAR’s best history is with you dude! I’ve seen you win many races in person! Top 3 are – Daytona – Kentucky – Richmond,” another user said.

For some, Busch’s legacy is still proudly displayed at home or on the road.

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“Still rep you on the front of my ride, man. Ill never forget the memories, you were the best wheelman I ever saw!” one fan wrote.

Another looked forward to meeting him at the Hall.

“So awesome!! Would be cool to meet you at the HOF!” another comment read.

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Some fans spoke about what this personally meant to them.

“You made my dream come true working at RYRE. Thank you!” one user said.

For some the focus was on clebrating this achievement and what was the next step in his life.

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“Absolutely love you! (“Respectfully Outlaw”); Enjoy The Next Chapter!” one fan said, while another added, “It’s been a pleasure rooting for you. Always proud to wear my KB gear at the track. Congrats Kurt!”

Busch’s place in the Hall was built over more than two decades at NASCAR’s highest level. He won the 2004 Cup Series championship, collected 34 premier-series victories and claimed two of the sport’s biggest prizes: the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Daytona 500.

He was inducted in the Class of 2026 alongside Harry Gant and the late Ray Hendrick. The next group, the Class of 2027, includes Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Larry Phillips, with its induction ceremony set for January 22.

The Hall display is not the only reminder that Busch’s connection to motorsport continued beyond his Cup career. In July, he returned to competition at the Le Mans Classic in the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro he had raced with Chip Ganassi Racing.

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It was his first race since the passing of his younger brother Kyle in May. Kurt finished third in the second HSR NASCAR Classic race, taking the final podium spot by just 0.011 seconds. Before the event, he said Kyle’s spirit would always ride with him and that his brother would have loved racing alongside him at Le Mans.

As the Hall prepares to welcome another class, Busch’s artifacts will leave their current place in the exhibit. The fans responding to his post made clear that the memories attached to them are not going anywhere. For them, the display may be rotating out, but Kurt Busch’s place in NASCAR history is secure.