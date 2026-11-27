Trackhouse Racing now operates across two major motorsport championships, with teams in NASCAR Cup and MotoGP. Justin Marks says the organization has more than 220 employees around the world, bringing major brands into racing. He does not credit that growth to a perfect run of decisions. Trackhouse, he argues, became what it is by learning from calls that did not work.

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In a recent Instagram video, the Trackhouse founder said mistakes are unavoidable. “There is no such thing as a person that hasn’t made big mistakes. It doesn’t exist,” he said. Rather than hide those moments, Marks believes in “celebrating those, valuing those, and leaning into those,” using each setback to improve the next decision.

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That process begins with an uncomfortable question. “What did I do wrong?” Marks asked, explaining that he believes in looking closely at mistakes and asking, “What can I do better next time? How can I grow out of this as a person?” He sees that willingness to confront failure as the foundation of lasting success.

His own career provides context for that philosophy. Marks raced in NASCAR and sports cars for roughly two decades, winning the GT class at the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona and an Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio in 2016. He also gained ownership experience through HScott Motorsports and a World of Outlaws venture with Kyle Larson.

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At 39, he stepped away from full-time driving, later explaining that he wanted to “win more, not less.” His ambition had shifted from chasing results behind the wheel to building an organization capable of winning across racing disciplines.

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Trackhouse was founded in 2020 and made its Cup debut the following season with Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Chevrolet. The operation accelerated when Marks acquired Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets midway through 2021, allowing Trackhouse to expand to two cars for 2022.

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Results came quickly: Suárez scored his first Cup win at Sonoma, while Ross Chastain won twice and reached the Championship 4 in the team’s second season. Chastain’s “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville became a defining image of that campaign.

Marks also used Trackhouse to test ideas that expanded NASCAR’s reach. Project91 brought international stars into the Cup Series, including former Formula One champion Kimi Räikkönen. Its most consequential result came when three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen won his Cup debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Race.

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That victory opened the door to a full-time Cup move in 2025, turning an experiment into a major part of the team’s future.

The ambition did not stop at NASCAR. Trackhouse joined MotoGP in 2024 as an American-owned team, initially fielding Aprilia machinery for Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira. Fernández delivered its first premier-class victory at Phillip Island in October 2025.

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In April 2026, Marks told Motorsport.com that MotoGP needed to take risks and make decisive investments to grow its American audience. He argued that a series cannot expand by being afraid to try new things.

That growth has attracted outside backing. On October 14, 2026, global sports and entertainment investment platform 1936 announced a significant minority investment in the Trackhouse MotoGP team, joining Marks and Avenue Sports Fund as shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal adds a partner as the organization pursues further growth.

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There are challenges closer to home, too. Connor Zilisch, whom Trackhouse backed in his move into Cup, will join Hendrick Motorsports in 2028 after completing the 2027 season with the No. 88 team. Marks previously said, “It’s on Trackhouse to continue to work really, really hard to try to give him good race cars.”

He also stressed the importance of helping Zilisch gain experience. Losing a highly regarded prospect is not necessarily a failure, but it reminds Trackhouse that it must keep offering drivers the right platform.

Marks does not present Trackhouse’s expansion as a flawless blueprint. His point is that setbacks and obstacles can become assets if the people involved are willing to learn. For a team that has grown from a single Cup entry into a presence in NASCAR and MotoGP, that mindset is as important to its future as any race result.