What Happened to Kyle Busch? Cause of Death, Medical History & More

Today, NASCAR stopped breathing for a moment, as the coldest of winds carried the most tragic news for the entire fandom. Kyle Busch, the ‘rowdy,’ the definition of aggressive driving, and the absolute Truck Series dominator, passed away under circumstances that currently remain a mystery to his fanbase. The base that has supported him through the highs and lows for over two decades now.

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What happened to Kyle Busch?

Just hours earlier, Busch had been hospitalized. Although the exact reason for this wasn’t revealed, a statement mentioned that he had taken “severe illness.” Moreover, his participation in the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was also cancelled because of the same.

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“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Many thought of it as a usual illness, and expected him to pull out soon for next weekend’s race. However, as it seems, his condition was dire. Yet, there has been no revelation of the exact cause of his passing.

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The Watkins Glen suspicion

Some link his unexplained passing with what happened at the Watkins Glen road course earlier this month. One week prior to the All-Star Race at Dover, Busch was delivering one of his season’s best performances at Watkins Glen International. Running in the top 10 competitively after a long time, many saw this as his rise from the tough start to the season he had. However, there was one radio exchange with his team that garnered much attention.

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“Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindered doctor guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please.”

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Dr. Bill Heisel has been working within the sport for a long time. While this worried some, when his team asked if he needed the doctor in his car or the bus, he said, “Uh, bus. I’m going to need a shot.”

It was speculated that he had been carrying sinusitis symptoms throughout the week, and he needed a shot for the same. However, at the moment, it is difficult to assume if his hospitalization was related to the same.

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The statement from his family

This is understandably a very difficult time for Samantha Busch and her kids, Brexton and Lennix. His family and Richard Childress Racing did release a joint statement, however, not a lot was revealed in it: “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch […] During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

As it stands at the moment, these are the only details that are revealed with relation to Kyle Busch’s unexpected passing.