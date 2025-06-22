What Happens If Pocono’s Race Doesn’t End by Sunset? Here’s What NASCAR Has in Mind

As NASCAR returned to the States after a successful trip to Mexico City, fans in Pocono had everything to welcome them. However, the sold-out grandstands and race turned from calm to chaos in a matter of minutes. As thousands of fans packed the grandstands for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, a storm warning swept across the track. “WEATHER ALERT: Be aware there is a threat of a thunderstorm, including lightning,” Pocono Raceway tweeted just hours before the green flag. Track officials quickly ordered fans to seek shelter. Grandstands were cleared as victory Lane sessions and fan Q&A’s were canceled.

The air buzzed not just with humidity, but also with tension. Everyone knew, when the weather comes for Pocono, it doesn’t knock. For NASCAR, weather delays are part of the deal. But this one hit differently. The radar showed a wall of storms stretching toward the Pocono Mountains. Lightning lit up the sky as fans huddled under cover. “There is a continued threat of a thunderstorm,” a follow-up alert warned.

However, after a few hours of delay, NASCAR dropped the green flag at the Tricky Triangle as Denny Hamlin led the pack. But now, there’s another twist coming. This time, NASCAR isn’t just racing the rain. It’s racing the sun as well. With no lights at Pocono and no rain tires for ovals, time is running out. If the race can’t be completed by sunset, there’s no backup plan. And fans need to know what happens if Pocono’s race doesn’t end before the light disappears. Here’s what NASCAR has in mind.

What are NASCAR’s plans if the race doesn’t end on time in Pocono?

When daylight runs low and the laps are still ticking, NASCAR has a rule to end the race safely and fairly. Bob Pockrass explained it simply: “They should get the full Cup race in, but if it gets to 8:25 and the race isn’t over, it will be two laps to go once the leader crosses the start-finish line.” That means no overtime. No extensions. When the clock hits the cutoff, and the leader crosses the start finish line, the next lap becomes the white flag lap. One lap later, it’s the checkered. NASCAR decides when that time arrives, and they let teams know in advance. It’s not up for debate once announced.

The rule comes from Section 8.5.7.6.C of the NASCAR Rule Book. It reads: “NASCAR may determine that it is impractical to complete the advertised Race distance.” Once a time is set, the field races to the end under those terms. It’s meant to prevent endless delays and keep competition fair. The rule gives officials the power to call the finish cleanly, especially at tracks like Pocono with no lighting or rain-capable setups. But why does this matter at Pocono? The answer is clear: it matters because there are no lights. None.

When the sun goes down, it’s pitch black on the triangle-shaped course. That makes racing dangerous. Rain tires? Also, not an option here. Unlike road courses, Pocono’s surface isn’t built for wet-weather tires. So, if the rain hits again, NASCAR has almost no way to continue. That’s why every minute counts after a delay like today’s. And it’s not just about visibility. The radar still shows more isolated storms. Winds are steady, and humidity is thick. NASCAR had hoped the window from 3 to 8 p.m. would be dry enough. But if more showers return and trigger another red flag, the race could slide dangerously close to sunset. And when that happens, the countdown clock begins.

Notably, last year, NASCAR had to lean on this same rule at the Chicago Street Race. That day, storms and crashes overwhelmed the event. It was stopped early, at 8:20 p.m. local time. NASCAR officials told teams the race would end as soon as the leader crossed the line after the set time. “The next lap will be the white flag followed by the checkered flag (no overtime),” they announced. Alex Bowman won that wet, crash-filled event.

It frustrated many. Viewers called out NASCAR for starting too late. Even Shane van Gisbergen, the defending Chicago winner, voiced frustration after crashing out early. “We had a really amazing Camaro… It’s a shame we couldn’t have a proper crack at it at the end,” he told NBC. Still, the rule prevented a race from dragging past darkness in unsafe conditions. Chicago had no lights and limited options, just like Pocono. That rule saved the event from a no-finish. The same situation can arise in Penny as a rain threat looms ahead.

Denny Hamlin continues to dominate the Tricky Triangle!

Denny Hamlin reminded everyone why Pocono is his playground. The all-time wins leader at the track took the pole, and from the green flag, he controlled the pace. By Lap 7, Chris Buescher was pushing hard behind him. But Hamlin held on and won Stage 1, showing once again that experience counts here. Notably, he has eight Top-10 finishes in the last ten races at the Tricky Triangle. Meanwhile, the stage ended with plenty of drama.

The top four stayed out as most others pitted for track position. Behind Hamlin and Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, and Erik Jones rounded out the top five. Zane Smith, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman completed the top 10. Then came the twist, just moments after the stage ended. On Lap 42, Riley Herbst slammed the wall in Turn 1. A tire failed at the worst time. He was done for the day. The yellow flag flew as cleanup began. Herbst’s crash reset strategies and shuffled pit decisions. It was a heavy hit and a hard break.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski had made a smart move earlier by pitting before the stage break. It paid off. He cycled to the lead and held it during the restart. Carson Hocevar was close behind in second, while Denny Hamlin fought his way back to sixth. Elliott cracked the top 10. Buescher slid back to 10th, but he’s still in it. William Byron, who started at the rear after a qualifying crash, made his way up to 19th. Bubba Wallace also climbed a few spots after his car failed to fire during Saturday’s session. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar fought a loose car in the early stage 1 and brushed the wall in Turn 3. However, his crew said the fenders were fine, and he returned to second position after Stage 1.