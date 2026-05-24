“What if You Passed?” – Wife Samantha Busch Once Discussed Life Without Kyle Busch

The loss of Kyle Busch has left the NASCAR world in tears. But his wife, Samantha Busch, now finds herself living the very moment she once quietly dreaded. Long before May 21, the two had shared a conversation that, at the time, felt hypothetical. Nobody could have known it wouldn’t stay that way.

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“I told him the most morbid story the other day. I was like, ‘What if you passed?” Samantha revealed in her podcast from last November. “I would have to have another kid to be connected to you and name that child after you.”

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Kyle, surprised, told her, “What is wrong with you?”, but Samantha let her know, “These are the things I think about Kyle…”

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With Kyle by her side, Samantha battled infertility for years, going through multiple IVF cycles and even miscarriages before they finally had their own child, Brexton, in 2015 through the procedure. After that, she made the difficult decision to freeze her embryos.

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“A lot of people ask me what we’ve done with our embryos, because we still have some embryos. I can’t part with them. We’re paying to freeze them until I go. They have to come with me. I don’t know what else to do at this point,” she said on the same podcast.

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Samantha and Kyle Busch were one of the most adored couples in the sport. They met back in 2007 at a Victory Junction Gang Camp event. Busch, although just a guest driver at the event, crossed paths with Samantha, and the two were locked in for life. They soon began dating and got married on New Year’s Eve in 2010. Together, they were blessed with two children, Brexton and Lennix, the latter born through surrogacy in 2022.

Six months ago, when Samantha revealed a conversation about a future without Kyke, the idea of his passing felt as far from reality as possible.

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Rowdy was still grinding it out in NASCAR, refusing to give up despite his struggles with RCR over the last two years. In fact, 2026 was beginning to look like a year of resurgence, as he had won a Truck Series race at Dover just days before being hospitalized. Busch passed away on May 21, 2026. While the cause of death initially remained unknown, the family later revealed that pneumonia had progressed into sepsis, ultimately costing him his life just hours after he was hospitalized.

He had reported ill health during the Watkins Glen race two weeks ago, asking his team to get him a ‘shot’ after the race. Unfortunately, his illness on the day was mistaken for a sinus infection and wasn’t treated promptly.

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The initiative that made Samantha and Kyle Busch heroes

After facing multiple miscarriages in the early years of their marriage, Samantha and Kyle made a decision that would set them apart from other drivers. They wanted to help build families.

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“One day, sitting in the waiting room of our fertility clinic, we overheard another couple say that money was the only thing standing between them and the chance for a baby. In that moment, Kyle and I looked at each other and knew God was planting a seed in our hearts, a calling to take action,” Samantha had revealed per her Bundle of Joy Fund website.

The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund was a life-changing initiative for the couple. IVF is an expensive procedure that can cost up to $75,000, and not all families can afford it. Through the Fund, however, the couple helped make that journey more accessible.

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They provided financial aid to families, and according to their website, the foundation has helped with the birth of more than 110 babies through 178 grants, totaling over $2 million in assistance.

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Samantha will likely continue working on the initiative, keeping her and Kyle’s dream intact.

“For over 10 years, we’ve worked hard to raise awareness, erase stigma, and bring hope to the 1 in 6 people who face infertility. And we will keep going, tirelessly, until IVF and the chance at parenthood are accessible to every family who needs it,” she had stated.