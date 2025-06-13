What Is Daniel Suarez’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Daniel Suarez has traveled a lot in his racing career. From becoming a go-karting champion in Mexico and racing in Spain and Italy to becoming a top contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in the USA, Suarez has been a man of the world. However, the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver can never forget his roots. With NASCAR preparing to race internationally for the first time in 77 years, Suarez now has a chance to reconnect with his home country. And that also gives an opportunity to take a deep dive into his background.

Where is Daniel Suarez from, and what is his nationality?

The 33-year-old NASCAR driver currently resides in Huntersville, North Carolina. Yet memories of one’s childhood can hardly evade anybody, and Daniel Suarez is particularly proud of his roots. Suarez was born on January 7th, 1992, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Before reaching the pinnacle of stock car racing, Suárez’s racing career began in his native Mexico in 2003. He caught the racing bug on an adventure with a family acquaintance. From then onwards, his path went upwards – from racing go-karts to debuting in the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series on Sept. 6, 2009, at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Amozoc, Mexico.

Daniel Suarez’s nationality is Mexican, and the current NASCAR driver is proud to uphold it. After all, those roots in Mexico eventually led him to the USA. After winning 10 races in the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series in 2012-14 and winning a Battle of the Beach race in Daytona, Suarez finally moved to the US under Joe Gibbs Racing’s banner in 2014.

What is Daniel Suarez’s ethnicity?

Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Daniel Suarez is a native Mexican in terms of ethnicity. His parents, Alejandro Suarez and Rosaline Garza, also hail from the same country. In light of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race on 15th June at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, an extra spotlight has been thrown on Suarez and his roots. NASCAR keeps uploading quirky videos of Suarez teaching his Cup Series rivals about everything Mexican – from where to eat, what to do, how to navigate the city, and even basic conversation in Spanish.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 25: Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance Chevrolet walks down pit road before qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 25, 2023 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

This weekend in Mexico is special to Daniel Suarez, as he will be racing on his local ground. He expects well over 100 of the spectators in attendance on Sunday to be friends and family. They have watched and rooted for Suarez’s NASCAR dreams from afar, and now can finally see him live. Suarez expressed his excitement for the race: “The Mexico race is something that I’ve been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I’m not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself. We have to just continue to put one foot in front of the other and continue to move forward.”

Is Daniel Suarez Christian?

Although not much information is available, Daniel Suarez was born and raised as a Christian. The Trackhouse Racing driver hails from Mexico, predominantly a Catholic country. In July 2024, Suarez got married to Julia Piquet, daughter of former Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet, following proper Christian rituals.

They tied the knot in the bride’s hometown of Brasilia, Brazil. Suarez and Piquet went through with the ceremony during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics break. The beautiful, family-filled ceremony with decorations in green and white with hints of light pink was a true salute to the couple’s ethnicity and background.

Daniel Suarez has also been grateful for his racing achievements. Soon after he unexpectedly clinched his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 2016, he thanked his hardworking team and also god. He said, “It seemed like there were a lot of little details that were saying, ‘Maybe today’s not the day.’ But I was just disappointed, and I was pushing hard and (I) thank God and all these guys we made it happen.”

Clearly, Daniel Suarez proudly sticks to his roots. With NASCAR’s 2025 venture to Mexico coming up, Suarez would hope to capture a drought-breaking win at his home track.