What Is Kyle Larson’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026? Salary with Hendrick Motorsports and Career Earnings

With two NASCAR Cup Series championships, including his latest title in 2025, Kyle Larson has established himself as one of the most versatile drivers in modern racing. His 2021 championship season was particularly remarkable, as he won a career-high 10 Cup Series races. Four years later, Larson added a second Bill France Cup to his résumé. But championships are only part of the story. From his Hendrick Motorsports career to major sponsorships and success across different forms of racing, Larson has turned his remarkable talent into a lucrative career. So, what does that success mean for Kyle Larson’s net worth? Let’s see.

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What is Kyle Larson’s net worth?

Kyle Larson’s net worth is estimated at $30 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This means the NASCAR star has built his fortune through his racing salary, race winnings, performance bonuses, and endorsement deals. Since joining Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has reportedly earned $8 million to $10 million annually, with sponsors adding further income to his portfolio.

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Kyle Larson’s contract breakdown

Kyle Larson’s contract history over the last five years has largely been tied to Hendrick Motorsports. In 2021, he signed a one-year extension keeping him with the team through 2023. Furthermore, in 2022, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports agreed to another extension, keeping him in the No. 5 Chevrolet through the 2026 season.

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In February 2026, Larson signed a new five-year extension through 2031, securing his long-term future with Hendrick. While the team has not publicly disclosed the contract’s total value or annual base salary, estimates place Larson among NASCAR’s highest-paid drivers.

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What is Kyle Larson’s salary?

Kyle Larson’s current salary is estimated at around $8 million per year from Hendrick Motorsports, according to the Times of India and other salary estimates. His total annual compensation can rise to roughly $10 million or more when performance bonuses, race winnings, and other racing income are included.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Larson’s Hendrick compensation has generally ranged between $8 million and $10 million annually. His latest five-year contract extension, signed in 2026, keeps him with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2031 season, although the team has not publicly disclosed the contract’s exact value.

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Kyle Larson’s career earnings

Kyle Larson’s total career earnings have not been publicly disclosed. NASCAR stopped publicly releasing race earnings in 2016, making it difficult to calculate drivers’ career income from race payouts alone. Larson also earns money through his NASCAR salary, performance bonuses, endorsements, and dirt-racing schedule.

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Hendrick Motorsports has not revealed the financial terms of his contracts, including his latest extension through 2031. As a result, Kyle Larson’s complete career earnings remain unknown, and any specific total should be treated as an estimate rather than a confirmed figure.

A look at Kyle Larson’s professional career

Kyle Larson’s professional career began in dirt-track racing before he climbed the NASCAR ladder. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2013 and became a full-time driver for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014, winning Rookie of the Year. In 2021, Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports and delivered a remarkable season, winning 10 Cup races and his first championship.

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He also added a second Cup Series title in 2025, becoming a two-time champion. Larson has also won the 2019, 2021, and 2023 All-Star Races, along with major dirt-racing events such as the Chili Bowl Nationals and Knoxville Nationals.

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Kyle Larson’s brand endorsements

Kyle Larson has built a strong endorsement portfolio alongside his racing career. HendrickCars.com is his most prominent sponsor, serving as the primary sponsor of his No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 of 38 Cup Series races through 2031. Valvoline is another major partner, serving as a primary sponsor of Larson for three races each season through 2029.

These partnerships give Larson a strong presence beyond the racetrack, while his championship success and popularity make him an attractive figure for brands.

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Kyle Larson’s house and cars

Kyle Larson owns a $5.6 million home in Scottsdale, Arizona, which he reportedly purchased in 2022. Real estate reporting lists the property at about 5,625 square feet, with two two-car garages.

When it comes to his personal car collection, details are much harder to verify. Larson is naturally surrounded by high-performance machines through his NASCAR and dirt-racing career, but a complete list of his personally owned road cars has not been publicly documented. His most recognizable car is, of course, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, but that is a race car rather than a personal asset.

From championship trophies to major sponsorships, Kyle Larson has built far more than a successful racing résumé. His versatility across NASCAR and dirt racing has helped turn his talent into substantial wealth, while his long-term future with Hendrick Motorsports keeps the story moving. With Kyle Larson’s net worth estimated at around $30 million, his financial journey is nearly as fascinating as his career on the track. And with plenty of racing still ahead, Larson’s wealth could have another gear to shift into.