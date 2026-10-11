What Is Ryan Preece’s Net Worth in 2026? Tour and Career Earnings, Lifestyle and More

Ryan Preece has built his NASCAR career the hard way, earning recognition through years of competition across the sport’s top national series and a standout run in the Whelen Modified Tour. The Connecticut native’s aggressive driving style and short-track roots have helped establish him as a respected name in stock car racing. With years of experience behind the wheel, Preece has also turned his racing career into a significant source of income through team contracts, race winnings, and sponsorship deals.

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What is Ryan Preece’s Net Worth?

Ryan Preece’s net worth is estimated at $5 million to $6 million in 2026. Most of his wealth comes from his multi-year driving contracts in the NASCAR Cup Series, where full-time drivers earn guaranteed base salaries plus shares of weekly race prize purses.

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Imago June 7, 2025, Brooklyn, Mi, USA: RYAN PREECE 60 of Berlin, CT gets ready to practice for the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Brooklyn, MI. Brooklyn USA – ZUMAa161 20250607_aaa_a161_037 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Outside of driving cars on Sundays, Preece adds to his bank account through personal sponsorship agreements, merchandise sales, and performance bonuses. Like many top drivers, he also invests in personal savings, real estate, and high-end racing equipment for short-track events he enters on his off weekends. After covering taxes, travel costs, and personal crew expenses, Preece has built steady financial security over more than a decade of racing.

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What is Ryan Preece’s Career Earnings

Ryan Preece has collected an estimated $18 million in total career earnings across all NASCAR divisions. In stock car racing, driver income is made up of guaranteed team base pay, purse prize money from race finishes, and incentive bonuses for finishing inside the top ten or winning stages.

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During his full-time Cup Series run with JTG Daugherty Racing, Preece earned an estimated base salary of around $1.6 million per year. His later moves to Stewart-Haas Racing and RFK Racing bumped his compensation higher, with annual salaries and prize shares estimated between $1.75 million and $2.5 million per season. Throughout his career in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series, consistent runs near the front have helped him collect steady race checks year after year.

Earnings Category Details & Amounts (USD) Estimated Career Racing Earnings $18,000,000 Average Annual Cup Series Salary $1,750,000 – $2,200,000 Endorsement & Commercial Income $400,000 – $600,000 annually Estimated Net Worth (2026) $5,000,000 – $6,000,000

Ryan Preece’s Brand Endorsements

Ryan Preece works with several major corporate partners that support his racing efforts and feature him in national marketing campaigns. One of his longest and biggest partnerships is with United Rentals, an industrial equipment company that has sponsored his cars across multiple teams and supported his charity initiatives.

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He also has strong ties with automotive giant Ford Performance, driving Ford Mustang race cars throughout his top-tier Cup Series career. His race cars and firesuits have also carried primary branding from national companies like Kroger, Castrol, BuildSubmarines.com, Mohawk Northeast, Morton Buildings, and Hunt Brothers Pizza. These partnerships generate steady commercial revenue, adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to his yearly income.

Sponsor Brand Industry Category Partnership Focus United Rentals Equipment Rental & Industrial Primary Car Sponsor & Apparel Ford Performance Automotive Manufacturer Factory Driver & Equipment Kroger Supermarket & Grocery Retail Primary Car Sponsor Castrol Lubricants & Motor Oil Technical & Car Sponsor BuildSubmarines.com Workforce Recruitment Primary Car Sponsor Mohawk Northeast Heavy Construction & Marine Longtime Associate Sponsor Morton Buildings Construction & Structures Associate Sponsor

Ryan Preece’s House and Cars

Ryan Preece lives with his wife, Heather DesRochers, and their daughter, Rebecca Marie. The family keeps roots in Berlin, Connecticut, where Preece grew up and first began his racing journey on local northeastern short tracks. To stay close to NASCAR team headquarters, race shops, and daily simulator sessions, Preece also spends significant time at a home near the racing hub around Charlotte, North Carolina.

When it comes to his personal vehicle collection, Preece stays loyal to his manufacturer partners. In his personal garage, he owns a high-performance Ford Mustang GT sports car and a custom Ford F-150 pickup truck that he uses for hauling tools and personal race trailers. Outside of road-legal vehicles, Preece owns customized open-wheel modified race cars that he works on himself and races at special short-track events across the country.

Ryan Preece’s journey from modified short tracks in New England to the biggest stages in NASCAR is proof of his hard work and driving talent. With an estimated net worth of $5 million to $6 million and solid backing from leading brands, he has earned lasting financial stability while continuing to race against the best in the NASCAR Cup Series.