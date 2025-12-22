What Is the NASCAR DAP Program Which Made Joey Logano $1,000,000 Richer in 2025?

Joey Logano’s influence in NASCAR extends well beyond the track, and the 2025 season has once again highlighted this. The Penske driver topped the first year of the NASCAR DAP, reportedly making huge gains of over $1 million. And none of that came from his racing.

This was only the first year of the program, and it has seemingly turned into a successful venture as both the drivers and the sport have had marginal gains in terms of visibility and overall social media engagement. But with the rising popularity of the DAP, the question arises: What exactly is it, and how does it work?

A deep dive into the NASCAR DAP

The Driver Ambassador Program, or DAP, is an initiative that NASCAR introduced this season for the first time. The goal of the program is quite simple, which is to promote the sport and its activities through the more popular drivers. In return, it rewards the drivers for promoting NASCAR off the track and not just by racing.

The season is split into two terms, and the top driver in each term earns a $1 million bonus. Naturally, there are smaller payouts for the remaining drivers down the leaderboard. Joey Logano topped the standings in the first term of 2025 and collected the million-dollar prize for his promotional efforts.

This aims to create a structured platform where drivers are paid by sponsors, tracks, and other entities for promotional work, primarily conducted through social media. Furthermore, these deals through the DAP can lead to future endorsement deals and commercial partnerships, which are needed in NASCAR.

But how has the NASCAR DAP worked out in its initial season?

The sport answered this question shortly after the 2025 Cup Series season ended. The program touched massive numbers this year, with 5,569 opportunities created, and a further 3,250 NASCAR/track requests. In fact, the drivers (collectively) invested over 6,000 hours in the activities throughout the year, marking a staggering +4.5% growth on social media (802,514 new followers).

Drivers were all over social media and different TV shows. Joey Logano’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was also noted by his fans, and more importantly, non-viewers of the sport. Kyle Larson, who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was second on the first term’s leaderboard. These drivers were spread all across, promoting NASCAR and its races.

Multiple drivers performed extremely well throughout the season, with different types of contributions and promotional activities. While Logano topped the first term, which had names like Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez on it, the second term topper was Ross Chastain.

Joey Logano reflects on the DAP

Without a doubt, Logano dominated the DAP. He was not just the top finisher in the first term, but he also finished second in the second term. This was an impressive feat from him; however, not unbelievable, either. He is understandably one of the more popular Cup Series drivers, having been on the field since 2008.

Speaking of the program, he explained how the drivers have helped the sport gain more popularity through the NASCAR DAP.

“The program has been an immensely positive addition to the industry this year and has made a big impact for the drivers and fans alike,” he said. “The drivers are the most fan-facing figures of the sport, and the product of this program has seen us go directly to the fans in both new and existing markets for NASCAR.”

Gaining over $1 million just showcases the monetary benefits that the drivers earn through the program. And it goes without saying the exposure that comes from it. Apart from Logano and Larson, Bubba Wallace was also a guest on Sesame Street‘s 56th season.

The DAP proved to be a success in its first season and is expected to bring more positive results next year.