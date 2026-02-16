What Is the Prize Money for the Daytona 500? Why Is Tyler Reddick Going to Lose $665,000 From It?

The feeling of winning a Daytona 500 race is incomparable. Prestige, ecstasy, bliss, and so many other words can be cited to describe a winner’s mood – something that Tyler Reddick has at the moment. The 23XI Racing driver just won the 2026 iteration of the Great American Race. But besides the prize of glory, Reddick has little to look forward to in terms of the actual hard cash prize.

A dark tax cloud over Tyler Reddick’s big win

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 had an upgrade. The purse for the 2026 event was set at a record $31,045,575. That marks a scale-up from $30,331,250 in 2025. But the race winner only gets a minuscule portion of this money – 5.160% of the purse. In other words, Tyler Reddick will pocket after overcoming the carnage-riddled final lap of tonight’s race.

However, Tyler Reddick has a dark cloud hovering over his race money. That constitutes the taxes that the 23XI Racing driver will need to pay.

In terms of Federal Income Tax, Reddick will need to roll out $585,000. Then there is a Self-Employment Tax, which amounts to $80,000. Reddick can only heave a sigh of relief about the State Tax, as Florida, the seat of Daytona, does not impose that tax.

So in total, the No. 45 Toyota driver will need to pay $665,000 from his race winnings. Hence, Tyler Reddick will take home only $936,950, amounting to roughly 58% of the actual purse.

This financial burden does dampen the 23XI Racing driver’s newfound victory. Stay tuned for more updates!