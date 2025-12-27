What Is the Total Purse and Breakdown for the High Limit Racing International at Perth Motorplex?

High Limit Racing is officially heading Down Under for year two, and this time, it’s not just about bragging rights. After Kyle Larson walked away from Perth Motorplex in 2024 with a jaw-dropping AUD $100,000 payday, the series is back (Dec 28-30) with even bigger stakes and deeper pockets.

The High Limit Racing International has quickly turned into must-watch dirt racing, blending American sprint car chaos with Australia’s passionate motorsport culture. With more money on the line, a stacked field, and a format designed to reward consistency and aggression, fans are now asking the big question: just how massive is the total purse this year, and how exactly is it broken down?

What is the total prize money for High Limit International?

High Limit International’s total purse tops $1.1 million AUD across three nights, a massive leap from 2024’s inaugural $1 million threshold. The crown jewel is Tuesday’s 40-lap finale, paying $110,000 AUD (~$72,000 USD) to the winner. Now, this shatters Australian sprint car records when Larson claimed $100,000 AUD last year.

Sunday and Monday prelim features each offer $15,000 AUD-to-win (up from $12,500), with dashes, heats, and B-Mains distributing funds to top-10s and transfers. This structure incentivizes consistency, with over 40 cars sharing ~$300,000 AUD nightly, ensuring broad distribution amid 30,000+ fans.

“Our first ever High Limit International race was so amazing, we’re still trying to get over the incredible response from the fans and the speedway community,” Perth Motorplex General Manager Gavin Migro said. It will be interesting to see which drivers take home the cash prizes, including the topmost $110,000 AUD prize.

How much do the winner and top finishers earn?

The finale winner pockets $110,000 AUD outright, plus prelim bonuses, potentially $140,000+ AUD total for a sweep, as Larson neared last year. High Limit norms scale payouts: 2nd ~$20,000-$25,000 AUD, 3rd $15,000, dropping to $10,000 (4th), $8,000 (5th), $6,000 (6th), $5,000 (7th), $4,000 (8th), $3,500 (9th), and $3,000 (10th).

Prelim winners add $15,000 each night, with top-5s earning $5,000-$10,000 per feature. Dashes pay $2,000-$5,000 to victors, heats ~$1,500, and B-Mains $2,500+. Cumulative earners like a consistent top-5 could net $50,000-$80,000 AUD. Non-qualifiers receive ~$1,000 participation, ensuring no driver leaves empty-handed.

How does High Limit International’s prize money compare to World of Outlaws events?

High Limit International dwarfs World of Outlaws (WoO) standard races, where winners earn $12,000 USD (~$18,000 AUD) nightly, with top-5 ~$8,000-$2,800 USD. WoO championships yield $250,000-$350,000 USD points funds for top drivers (e.g., Schatz: $1.4M total 2023), but single events cap at $100,000+ for specials. High Limit’s $110,000 AUD finale (~$72,000 USD) triples WoO norms, with $1.1M+ event purse rivaling WoO finales.

Australian sprint cars typically pay $5,000-$10,000 AUD winners locally; Perth’s riches stem from U.S. investment, travel stipends, and 27,000 attendees vs. WoO’s 5,000-10,000. Differences arise from High Limit’s condensed format (3 nights vs. WoO’s 80-race grind) and global hype, forcing WoO purse hikes to $70,000/race in 2024. High Limit prioritizes spectacle payouts over points longevity, attracting crossover stars but straining logistics.

Parting thoughts

The High Limit Racing International at Perth Motorplex isn’t just another overseas stop anymore. It’s a statement. With a total purse clearing AUD $1.1 million, record-breaking winner payouts, and money spread deep through the field, the event has firmly planted itself as one of the richest sprint car races on the planet.

From the AUD $110,000 finale prize to meaningful earnings in heats, dashes, and B-Mains, High Limit’s model rewards both dominance and consistency. As American sprint car stars collide with Australia’s fierce racing culture, Perth has become more than a destination. It’s now a benchmark for what modern dirt racing can look like when ambition meets investment.