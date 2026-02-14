“What Is This Garbage?”: Daytona Coverage Erupts in Chaos as Dana White’s NASCAR Debut Triggers Massive Backlash

Daytona SpeedWeeks bring out the thrill in all NASCAR fans. The iconic restrictor-plate racing at the 2.5-mile superspeedway yields feisty clashes and exciting competition. In 2026, Kaulig Racing decided to scale up this wild mood with a marketing move – roping in UFC’s CEO, Dana White. The latter showed up with immense interest – although fans may not be reciprocating that for him.

Dana White peeks into Daytona

“Ram—the CEO, Tim—reached out to me and came up to Vegas, talked about helping them bring Ram back to NASCAR. He liked a lot of the stuff we’ve done in building our business. I love challenges, so I decided to do it, and here I am at my first Daytona. Uh, actually have some skin in the game and care who wins the race,” Dana White told FOX pit reporter Jamie Little at Daytona.

Ram, a sister company of former NASCAR OEM Dodge, came back to the sport this season. Joining hands with Kaulig Racing, it launched a robust program, with UFC boss Dana White also on board for a reality show. “The Ultimate Fighter’s” success and other shows such as the “Contender” series convinced Ram that White could be a terrific partner. However, White showed up at Daytona International Speedway just for support.

The Fresh From Florida 250 race kicked off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday with immense zest and energy. In the spotlight was Kaulig Racing’s freshly curated Truck Series team. Tony Stewart wheeled the No. 25 Ran, accompanied by his full-time teammates – Brendan McQueen, Justin Haley, and Daniel Dye. And Dana White was rooting for all of them.

White mentioned the elements he praises in NASCAR. “Here they’re out mixing it up with the fans. As soon as they get into the truck, they’re still taking pictures and talking to fans. It’s actually pretty impressive. And I love how NASCAR mixes the brands with drivers and the fans, and it’s a very unique experience. My first one was Talladega—that is why I drank moonshine. It’s such a cool, different experience.”

Despite the immense interest that Dana White is showing, fans are showing an equal amount of disinterest, if not outright disgust.

Fans lash out at UFC boss’s presence

Tony Stewart, a three-time Cup Series champion, elicited the peaks of emotions from fans with his Daytona start. However, Kaulig Racing joining hands with Dana White did the exact opposite. Fans were simply shocked to see White on TV during the Truck race coverage. “Dana White on my tv and being part of the Ram Trucks debut. Wtf is this garbage,” someone wrote. Another fan matched the sentiment: “I’ll throw them an a**load of cash to get Dana White off my tv.”

Dana White’s reputation is mixed, given his political and personal lives. And NASCAR fans were not afraid to call him out for that upon his appearance in Daytona. “God Almighty NASCAR sucks. It’s become a cliche of itself. 🙄 Dana White? Really?? Get all the MAGA losers and Free-dumb caucus members together 🤦🏻‍♂️,” a fan wrote. Another person felt pity for FOX pit reporter Jamie Little for having to entertain him: “we owe jamie little an apology dana white making me wanna blow my shit smooth off🔥🔥🔥”

What’s more, Dana White’s comments about NASCAR also did not please fans. From brand-specific social interactions to drinking moonshine, a lot of things may have gotten on this fan’s nerves. “Dana White showing he knows absolutely nothing about the sport. What an embarrassment @NASCAR”

Clearly, the UFC boss is not drumming up a lot of hype among NASCAR fans. With the rest of Ram’s Truck season left, let’s see what lies ahead.