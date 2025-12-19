What Plane Did Greg Biffle Own? Inside the Aircraft Owned by the Fallen NASCAR Champ

NASCAR is mourning a heartbreaking loss right now. Greg Biffle, one of the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers and a figure fondly known for his humanitarian efforts away from the racetrack, died with his family on Thursday in a tragic plane crash. He owned the plane he was in. As shock ripples through the racing community, attention has turned to the aircraft involved and the circumstances surrounding the fatal flight. Here are the details:

Which plane did Greg Biffle own? Inside the jet’s model, specs, and history

Greg Biffle owned a Cessna Citation 550 (N257BW), a twin-engine light business jet manufactured by Cessna Aircraft Company, first introduced in 1982 as part of the Citation family. The jet has a reputation for being practical and adaptable, valued for its strong short-runway capabilities and efficient operating costs.

It typically seats seven to eight passengers and is equipped with business-friendly comforts such as work tables, a compact galley, an enclosed lavatory, and ample baggage space. It can fly up to 4.5 hours. Powered by reliable Pratt & Whitney engines, it’s ideal for short to mid-range journeys, while newer Bravo variants feature upgraded avionics that enhance performance and cockpit technology.

The Citation 550 boasts a maximum range of 1,900 nautical miles, allowing nonstop flights from New York to Los Angeles under optimal conditions, with a typical cruise speed of 370 knots (425 mph) and a service ceiling of 43,000 feet. Biffle also possessed a Cessna 210 piston single, a Dassault Falcon 50 (N116GB), a Dassault Falcon 10 (N316GB), and a Bell 206 helicopter (N216GB), showcasing his diverse aviation interests.

Why Greg Biffle flew his own aircraft for charity and community missions

Biffle leveraged his Cessna Citation 550 and Bell 206 helicopter for humanitarian efforts, notably aiding Hurricane Helene victims in Western North Carolina in late 2024.

As a certified private pilot, he personally flew relief supplies, medical personnel, and evacuated stranded residents from flood-ravaged areas, delivering over 10 tons of aid in multiple sorties. His aviation skills, honed post-NASCAR retirement, turned personal assets into community lifelines during disasters.

Friends like Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) praised Biffle’s hands-on approach, noting he piloted missions to remote sites inaccessible by road, combining his racing precision with piloting expertise.

Biffle funded these operations through his company, emphasizing rapid response over bureaucracy, and often transported NASCAR peers’ donations. At the time of his death, Biffle was en route to visit Mitchell.

How safe and reliable was Greg Biffle’s aircraft? Cost, maintenance, and safety record

The Cessna Citation 550 holds a solid safety record, with fewer than 10 fatal accidents per 1 million flight hours since certification, bolstered by FAA-mandated inspections every 200-600 hours.

Annual maintenance costs range from $300,000 to $500,000, including engine overhauls at $250,000 apiece and avionics upgrades; Biffle, as owner, complied via certified shops. Priced at $4-6 million used, the jet’s reliability stems from redundant systems and a global support network.

However, the 1980s model faced aging issues like corrosion and avionics obsolescence, addressed through supplemental type certificates for glass cockpits. Biffle’s crash, linked to fog and possible instrument failure during approach, aligns with Citation mishaps (about 5% of fleet losses), though pilots Dennis and Jack Dutton were experienced.

Overall, the type’s dispatch reliability exceeds 99%, making it a staple for owner-operators like Biffle.

How many NASCAR figures have died in plane crashes?

At least 28 NASCAR-associated figures have died in plane crashes since the 1950s, claiming legends like drivers Alan Kulwicki (1993 Learjet crash), Tim Richmond (1990 suspected Cessna), and Davey Allison (1993 helicopter). Recent cases include the Hendrick Motorsports plane crash disaster in 2004.

The aircraft was en route to Martinsville Speedway when it went down in mountainous terrain amid heavy fog. The crash claimed the lives of four members of team owner Rick Hendrick’s family, including his son Ricky Hendrick, his brother John Hendrick, and his nieces, Kimberly and Jennifer.

Parting thoughts

Greg Biffle’s death is a devastating reminder of how fragile life can be, even for those who seemed larger than life. Beyond championships and checkered flags, Biffle’s legacy evolved into something deeper – one defined by service, generosity, and a willingness to personally show up when others needed help.

His aircraft was never just a symbol of success, but a tool he used to save lives, deliver hope, and strengthen communities far from the racetrack. As NASCAR mourns yet another loss tied to aviation tragedy, Biffle will be remembered not only as a champion driver but as a man who used his passions to make a real difference until the very end.