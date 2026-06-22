“What The F*** Is Wrong With You?”- Cup Driver Lashes Out At Trackhouse Racing F1 Ringer After San Diego Duel

NASCAR’s first-ever Cup race inside an active military installation, the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, offered every bit of excitement from late wrecks to lead changes, as Corey Heim got his first Cup win. But the moment that dominated the paddock had nothing to do with the leaderboard. It happened on pit road, where Noah Gragson cornered Kevin Magnussen and let him have it.

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Driving the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet under the team’s Project91 program, the same one-off seat that handed Shane van Gisbergen a win in his own 2023 Cup debut at Chicago, Magnussen turned in a genuinely strong run even if it didn’t turn into eventual success. He ran inside the top 20 for long stretches and clocked the race’s fastest lap by nearly eight-tenths of a second, before fading to 27th after gambling on old tires for a caution that never came. But then came a moment that really shocked him.

Still in street clothes, Gragson waited for Magnussen on pit road for a roughly 90-second, expletive-heavy standoff caught on video by Frontstretch’s Dalton Hopkins.

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“What’s your f—ing problem,” Gragson opened. “You guys come over here, you f—ing drive off into the corner, just because you got fenders on it.”

Magnussen, as taken aback as he was, didn’t flinch: “Get the f— out of my face.”

When Gragson kept pressing, Magnussen laid it out for him: “My problem is you in my face. You don’t understand English, or what? I’m saying f— off.”

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A PR rep eventually stepped between them. Speaking to the media afterward, Gragson explained his issue with open-wheel call-ups more broadly: they “get fenders on their cars, they get bumpers” and go “barrelling up the inside, pinballing it” without consequence, a frustration he’d already vented over his own team radio mid-race, in cruder terms, branding F1 drivers as reckless outsiders.

The trouble started on Lap 25 during the race, when Magnussen braked late and hit the back of Gragson’s No. 4 Ford. The two banged doors down the straight, Gragson blocking aggressively as they fought over 32nd place across several laps. “I’m stuck behind this guy. I don’t know who he is,” Magnussen radioed under the caution that followed.

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Then, it all boiled over late in Stage 2. With a few laps left, Magnussen went up the inside into Turn 4, made contact, and sent Gragson into the wall – appearing to throttle up just before impact. Gragson broke his right-front toe-link and was done for the day, classified 35th, while Magnussen carried on to finish 27th.

Later on, talking to Frontstretch, Magnussen didn’t hide who he thought was at blame.

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“It was dumb. I think what pissed him off was that I bumped him, but I went in, I dived in, and after I dived, he closed the door, and I bumped him. So I said, “Okay, fine,” but then that ruined his whole race, and he basically was messing around under the caution and slamming my door. I thought maybe we could get it out, out of his system and carry on, but he didn’t, so he ended up where he ended up.”

And Formula 1 sided with him.

Formula 1 takes a shot at Gragson

F1 ended up posting their own video on social media, taking a dig at Gragson for trying to go up against Magnussen.

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In the post captioned, “No one tries to mess with K-Mag,” Formula 1 added a snippet of Magnussen’s interaction with Nico Hulkenberg, another Formula 1 driver, during his F1 days.

It was after the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2017, wherein Hulkenberg and Magnussen had some issues during the race. During the post-race interviews, Hulkenberg walked up to K-Mag and sarcastically congratulated him for being the most unsportsmanlike driver on the grid. And K-Mag’s answer to him was pure gold.

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“Suck my b— mate.”

That’s all he said as he kept smiling.