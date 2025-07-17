‘What the…’: Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Left Infuriated After Facing Ignorant Criticism at the White House

From their earliest days, Kyle and Samantha Busch’s journey toward parenthood was far from smooth. After tying the knot in 2010, they battled infertility for years, enduring a miscarriage in 2018, a failed IVF attempt in 2019, and even a failed surrogacy cycle before welcoming daughter Lennix in 2022. Samantha documented these painful experiences in her 2021 book Fighting Infertility, where she candidly shared, “I really learned that I am so much stronger than I think I ever gave myself credit for.”

Their struggle inspired the creation of the Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015, which has since granted nearly $2 million to help couples afford costly fertility treatments. In January 2025, she shared an Instagram post titled, “Infertility Ins & Outs,” noting the mental and physical toll of treatments and calling to “shift the narrative about infertility…with compassion and facts.” The same month, she addressed the White House’s Executive Order on fertility treatment affordability, saying that she felt grateful as she advocated for lowered treatment costs and better insurance coverage. But her advocacy took an unexpected turn, almost making her go ‘What the…’ at the President’s Palace.

A conversation that Samantha Busch won’t forget

In the recent episode of her new podcast, ‘Certified Oversharer,’ Samantha shared her experience of being invited to a women’s luncheon at the White House, where she found herself confronting profound misinformation and judgment from another attendee. “I don’t even know how some things in my life happened to me, but lo and behold, there I was,” Samantha recalled. “I went up and introduced myself to this lady, and she was part of this group, and so I told her that I was part of the Bundle of Joy Fund, and instantly she was like, ‘Oh, one of those groups.’ I was like, what? We help pay for people that can’t afford IVF. What do you mean?”

Flabbergasted by the informal and direct criticism, Samantha confronted the lady who accused IVF of being fraudulent in the larger scenario. “She’s like, ‘IVF, like you guys just make snowflake babies and then throw them away whenever you want.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ I kind of went mama bear mode, and I was like, ‘Excuse me? What do you mean by that?'” Samantha asked. Her motherly defense was rooted in lived experience, as she couldn’t fathom what she was hearing from another woman.

“She’s like, ‘Well, if you don’t know, they basically make all these babies at will, and then they get to decide what they look like just so they can have these perfect babies, and then they freeze them, and then they just throw them away when they’re done.'” she said, repeating the words of the lady. And Samantha was left speechless, knowing exactly how challenging the process had been for her. Going through hormonal treatments, which led to hair loss, after being told she might not carry again, she embarked on another round of egg retrieval, embryo creation, and a rollercoaster of ultrasounds, including the trauma of blighted ova, before finally seeing a heartbeat. Only a desperate mother could know the pain that was so brutally and ignorantly brushed off by somebody in a single statement.

So, when Samantha asked about what approach the lady would’ve taken in such a scenario, she replied, “‘Well, if I had struggled that much, I would have just adopted,'” recalled Samantha. “I’m trying to explain to her how there’s male factor and there’s female factor and there’s unexplained infertility and how all these things happen and why people have to go through this and the cost of it, and as I’m going through this and trying to just give her more of the landscape and the scientific facts, she literally just goes, ‘If it was that much of a bother, you should have just adopted.'”

That statement was the breaking point for the 39-year-old. “I was like, what the… is what I really wanted to say, but I’m in the White House, so I’m trying to keep my sh– together,” said Samantha. “I was like, ‘well, ma’am, what would your approach be to somebody who cannot have children on their own because infertility is a disease, so what would you suggest people do?’ She was like, ‘well, they have to take out one egg at a time.'” Samantha, realizing how deeply miseducated she was on the issue, went on to question in a confrontational manner.

“I was like, ‘Okay. Do you know that each egg does not guarantee an embryo?'” she said. “She just kind of looked at me, and I was like, ‘This is the misinformation that is out there that drives me crazy,'” which is true. Even with genetic testing like PT-A, the IVF journey remains unpredictable. Despite creating an embryo and screening it for chromosomal abnormalities, no outcome is guaranteed through mere test results.

This is a universal misconception, and Samantha’s experience underscores the urgent need for compassion and education around reproductive health. Her advocacy challenges stigma with truth, science, and lived resilience, all with her family right by her side.

How Kyle Busch’s exit shook Samantha’s health struggles

Samantha Busch’s world turned upside down not just from personal medical challenges, but from emotional fallout after Kyle Busch‘s split with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022. The departure wasn’t just professional, it severed ties to what felt like an extended family. “Originally… they thought that maybe when Kyle lost his job at JGR, that was such a very stressful event,” she revealed. “It wasn’t just that Kyle lost his job. I felt like we went through a divorce… a lot of people, they were like our second parents.”

After that day, even assembling a dream team of dermatologists and sticking to a rigid medication regimen, her alopecia returned without warning. “I got a call with my hair derm about two months ago, I was like, ‘I’m gonna do a zoom. My hair is so good. I’m wearing a natural. It’s all grown back;” said Samantha on her podcast. “And then three and a half weeks ago… there had to be like a 100 strands in my hair. And I was like, what?”

The unexplained relapse left Samantha in limbo. “It just won’t stop today. Feels like a year of progress and growth all fell out in the span of two weeks,” she posted on Instagram. She later revealed in a conversation with Shannon Spake that, “now I’ve been calling the doctors, and they’re like, we’re not really sure. Like, you’re on the medicines, like the high-powered medicine.” In her sharing story, Samantha isn’t just coping, she is helping others navigate the same fragile terrain that she has tried to find a way out of for years now.