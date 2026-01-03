In April 2025, the NASCAR Xfinity Series witnessed a thrilling race. Sammy Smith edged out Jesse Love due to a disqualification, not only building a wild storyline but also grandly welcoming Rockingham Speedway’s return to the sport. As the new year begins, however, the 0.94-mile oval has more fascinating prospects ahead. That is because of the recent buying spree of the owner of the IHRA (International Hot Rod Association).

IHRA’s unbridled growth beyond the Rock

“IHRA recognizes what Rockingham Speedway means to this community and to motorsports fans around the world,” said Darryl Cuttell, Owner of IHRA. “This is a special place with a strong foundation. Our goal is to be good stewards of the facility, respect its history, and work collaboratively to bring quality racing and entertainment back to The Rock.”

After the track’s triumphant return to NASCAR in 2025, Rockingham Properties LLC listed the property in May 2025. And Cuttell seized that opportunity, which aligns with IHRA’s broader strategy. Cuttell is an Ohio-based entrepreneur whose company owns Darana Hybrid, which specializes in electrical and mechanical contracting for high-profile clients like xAI, Tesla, and SpaceX.

The purchase marks IHRA’s aggressive expansion into preserving and revitalizing historic racing venues. It also signals IHRA’s ambition to blend tradition with innovation in American motorsports. Additionally, the sport’s newly launched Stock Car Series for late-model cars will debut in 2026, with Rockingham Speedway displayed as a flagship venue in this initiative.

The recent acquisitions by Darryl Cuttell this year, besides Rockingham, involve many tracks. They include Memphis International Raceway, Heartland Motorsports Park, Piedmont Dragway, National Trail Raceway, and Milan Dragway. Earlier in 2025, IHRA announced agreements in principle for several other premier drag strips. It also expanded globally by fully acquiring IHRA Australia and New Zealand operations, and absorbed the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) in November.

These plans of expansion are driving Darryl Cuttell into a solid motorsports ambition. And Rockingham’s purchase received a warm reception from the track’s local officials.

Anticipating a positive impact

“For decades, The Rock has been one of our community’s most recognizable and celebrated tourism icons. We’re proud to continue supporting Rockingham Speedway as it draws visitors to Rockin’ Richmond County under the new ownership of the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA),” said Meghann Lambeth, Executive Director of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority, highlighting the economic impact.

IHRA has an elaborate plan for the North Carolina track. Its vision includes a full repave of the track surface. Upgrades will focus on facility enhancements, expanded fan amenities, and converting the site into a multi-use destination. Concerts and festival-style events would take place alongside racing. Darryl Cuttell’s enterprise is already in discussions with industry partners like Bob Sargent and Track Enterprises for event operations starting in 2026.

The track is slated to host a triple-header weekend on April 3-4, 2026, featuring the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

With a grand plan cooking for IHRA’s new acquisitions, we can only hope for a marvelous 2026 season. Let’s wait and see what unfolds.