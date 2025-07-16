Wheelchair-Bound NASCAR Driver Files Charges Against Security Personnel at Sonoma Raceway

“It’s been a tough road to get to this point, the most pain I’ve ever experienced in my whole life.” That’s how Chase Johnson reflected on the aftermath of a serious sprint car crash in August 2024, which left him with multiple fractured vertebrae and confined him to a wheelchair. The crash at Silver Dollar Speedway marked a career-altering moment for the Penngrove racer.

On Sunday, during the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, Johnson was present in a spectator capacity. However, a traveling incident involving track security, which was later shared in a now-deleted Facebook post from the Chase Johnson racing page, sparked an investigation.

Superior court takes action against a security guard in Sonoma

A shocking incident at Sonoma Raceway has led to felony a—— charges against a security guard after Chase Johnson was violently shoved and left unconscious during Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The security guard was arrested following a confrontation with Chase Johnson, a beloved sprint car driver confined to a wheelchair after a life-altering crash last year. The guard even appeared briefly in the Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday, where a judge has scheduled his plea hearing for August 12.

According to the authorities, Johnson and his partner, Hayley, were trying to exit the track through an access point when the security personnel blocked their way despite valid passes. In a very startling move, the guard pushed Johnson’s wheelchair, tipping it over and causing him to hit his head on the pavement.

The Sheriff’s Office had reported, “The guard pushed the victim, causing his wheelchair to tip over, resulting in the victim losing consciousness and sustaining injuries.” Johnson briefly lost consciousness and was treated at the track’s medical center and was hospitalized overnight at Sonoma Raceway.

Chase Johnson’s wife, Hayley, shared details on social media before the post was deleted, describing how the security guard allowed the fans through but refused access to her husband. When they asked to speak to a supervisor, he declined, then flipped from telling them to leave to demanding they stay. Hayley wrote, “He flipped Chase’s wheelchair backward.”

Chase Johnson is no stranger to adversity. A third-generation racecar driver with over 300 wins, which includes the outlaw cards and 360 winged Sprint cars, this promising career was drastically changed by a severe crash in 2024 that left him paralyzed at the Silver Dollar Speedway in California.

His wife, back then, had even written in a GoFundMe campaign, saying, “Anyone who knows Chase knows that he is more than just a figure in the racing community. He’s a beacon of joy, kindness, and dedication.” And ever since returning home to Penngrove in early 2025, Johnson has continued his recovery at SCI Fit, which is a specialized spinal cord therapy center.

And now, in recent months, he has begun attending races as a spectator, trying to reconnect with a sport that defined much of his life.

Chase Johnson is a symbol of resiliency

On March 16, 2013, Chase Johnson’s life was forever altered during a practice session at Marysville Raceway Park, the season opener for the California Civil War Series. A function with his steering wheel’s quick release caused him to lose control of his sprint car, which veered into the pit area after clipping the exit wall. The crash tragically claimed the lives of two people: 68-year-old Dale Wondergem Jr., a respected sprint car owner from Grass Valley, and Johnson’s 14-year-old cousin, Marcus Joseph Johnson.

Marcus was not only a promising outlaw car champion but also Chase’s closest friend, more like a brother than a cousin. The two shared a deep bond through racing and their love for basketball, making the loss even more devastating. The accident sent a shockwave through the Northern California racing community.

In the week of the tragedy, Johnson stepped away from racing for four months. Ultimately, he made the emotional decision to return to the port, not for himself, but to honor Marcus and Dale, before his own strategy struck. What followed was a deeply personal battle with survivor’s syndrome and clinical depression, which pushed Johnson into years of psychotherapy and emotional recovery.

With the unwavering support of his family, friends, and fans, Johnson has since turned his pain into purpose. He had continued racing in their memory and openly advocates for mental health awareness, striving to inspire others dealing with loss, trauma, and depression. His story stands as a testament to both the fragility and strength of the human spirit.