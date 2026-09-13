“When Are We Gonna Say Something?”- Team Owner Confronts Kevin Harvick Amidst Drivers’ Expletive Filled Payback Threat

You know things are bad when the main boss of the series comes onto the track to step in between a fight between two drivers. When Kevin Harvick stepped onto the track to see what the latest issue involving 20-year-old Conner Jones was, he was met with loud complaints from Low Country Motorsports owner AJ Frank during the CARS Tour PLM race at Tri-County.

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“I think every time he runs into people, every f***ing race. Come on, Kevin, when are we gonna say something about, I know you didn’t like it,” the team owner said to Harvick trackside after a back-and-forth between his driver and Jones.

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The team owner was not happy with how Jones was racing his driver, TJ DeCaire. After a late-race restart, the two went side-by-side and made plenty of contact while fighting for the lead. Coming off Turn 4, Jones pushed DeCaire all the way up toward the outside wall to stay ahead. The contact continued all the way to the checkered flag.

Right after Jones and DeCaire exited their respective cars, they began trading insults full of expletives. Jones, according to videos shared online, told DeCaire that if he didn’t end up in the points that day, he would be “f******* destroyed.” He finished his second, right ahead of the driver whom he threatened so aggressively post-race.

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Frank appeared to push an official of Jones’ team out of his way when asked to leave the area. He walked away, and that’s when he met Kevin Harvick.

Frank vented his frustrations at the former Cup Series champion, practically begging him to take action against Jones, a driver who, according to him, has made it a habit to find DeCaire on the track and clash with his team. Jones’ reputation, sadly, doesn’t really help him in this case either.

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In 2024, he intentionally wrecked Matt Mills from behind in the Craftsman Truck Series, ramming into him and sending him to the hospital. The truck burst into flames, and Mills had to remain hospitalized for a couple of days. Jones appeared unapologetic on the radio, but NASCAR punished him heavily, suspending him for two days.

In the CARS Tour, too, he has had incidents in the past, including a $500 fine last year for punching Parker Eatmon after a race at Langley. He also threw a HANS device at an opponent’s car in 2023, for which he was fined another $500.

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Frank wants Harvick and the CARS Tour bosses to punish Jones again. In his rant to Harvick, he insisted that his driver had passed Jones cleanly several times, only to get hit in the rear bumper every single time. He also added that the entire garage is dealing with the same problem. Jones, however, denied any wrongdoing.

“I felt like I raced him pretty clean on the top. I felt like every time he got under me, he just drove into my door, so I just got tired of it, you know? Enough’s enough, at some point. He does that to me about every race,” Jones said, before also claiming that Low Country Motorsports team member also used an unidentified slur to address him.

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Things truly got out of hand at Tri-County. It wasn’t a sight that Harvick or any of the other owners would want to see. A livid Frank didn’t just clash with Jones momentarily. He also threw hands at Jones’ crew members in the garage area before the track officials intervened.

It’s unclear whether Harvick or the CARS Tour officials will take any action against Frank, Jones, or anyone in their respective teams. But it was a reminder of how quickly tempers can boil over in short-track racing, especially when the line between hard racing and personal grudges starts to disappear.