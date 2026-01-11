When Greg Biffle’s Hollywood Limelight Was Stolen Away by Talladega Nights

There have been a handful of Hollywood movies made on NASCAR, but Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby holds a different place amongst the racing fans. Many argue that the 2006 sports comedy-drama even surpasses the 1990 classic Days of Thunder as the best NASCAR movie of all time. But while it’s continued to be loved deeply by the fans, it didn’t do one thing right.

It’s routine for movies to shoot longer reels and cut a few deleted scenes from them before sending them to the big screens. One such deleted scene has now come to light, and the current events have made the fans emotional.

That scene features none other than the late veteran Greg Biffle, who passed in the tragic plane crash in December with his family. It’s a 14-second scene that has surfaced on X, and fans feel Biffle’s brief stint with Hollywood was cut short before it ever had a chance to be remembered.

The scene, just like the mood of the movie, was comical. Will Ferrell’s character, Ricky Bobby, approaches Greg Biffle, who plays himself, and they have a quick, fun chat about Bobby’s panicky run at Charlotte in his undergarments after crashing. But their conversation has its own humor.

It’s not like this was his only Hollywood scene, but it was definitely the only proper cameo that couldn’t see the light of day. Though he wasn’t shown, his car did appear in 2005’s Herbie: Fully Loaded. He also appeared on TV in an episode of the 2005 sitcom Yes Dear, again playing himself.

Fans watching this deleted scene now feel it should’ve definitely not been edited. And not just to honor Biffle, but that awkward comedy in the scene would’ve contributed in a harmless way to the film, being just 14 seconds long.

Talladega Nights went on to win big, amassing $47 million in its first week. It became the No. 1 film at the box office back then and also the largest opening of Ferrell’s career.

Today, it’s remembered as a cult-classic comedy on NASCAR. While Days of Thunder is a strong competition as it was more serious, this one is loved for the exaggerated humor, absurd characters, and over-the-top racing scenarios, and many more themes tied to the American sports culture.

So had that small shot not been deleted, Biffle’s memory would’ve found one more place to be remembered by his fans.

But while Talladega Nights stole that limelight from him, the town of Mooresville is set to give it back.

Mooresville to honor Biffle

On Friday, January 16, the town of Mooresville will pay a special tribute to Greg Biffle. It’s organizing the ‘Burnout for Biffle’ event, which is the community’s way to give back to him and honor his deep connection with Mooresville.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Main Street.

As part of the tribute, popular YouTuber and racer Cleetus McFarland will also perform a ceremonial burnout near Biffle’s star on the North Carolina Auto Racing Walk of Fame.

Apart from that, Biffle’s racing memorabilia will also be on display.

Biffle supported organizations like the American Red Cross and Lake Norman Humane Society, and they will also be recognized at the event.

In his loving memory, here’s the link where you can make your own donation for the late veteran.