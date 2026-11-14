Samantha Busch Reflects on Rebuilding Her Identity After Kyle Busch’s Death

Losing Kyle Busch changed more than the family Samantha Busch had built with him. It changed the person she had known herself to be for years. Now, nearly six months after the NASCAR champion’s death, Samantha is confronting a difficult question: How do you rebuild a life when the person who shared almost every part of it is no longer there?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When he died, you died too. Like, you’ll never be your old self again. And I was like… But then I was like, well, challenge accepted,” Samantha said in a recent reflection shared on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment captures a struggle that goes beyond missing her husband. Samantha and Kyle had spent 15 years married, raising their children and building a life around racing. His sudden death on May 21, 2026, at 41, following severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, left Samantha to navigate that life without him. Their children, Brexton and Lennix, were also left to understand a loss that changed their family overnight.

Samantha’s response, however, was not to accept that losing Kyle meant losing every part of herself. She began looking at the person she could become, even if that meant starting over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe there are parts of me that I wanted to change. Maybe I could be a better person. Maybe I could be deeper in my faith. Maybe I could be more present with the kids. Maybe all these things,” she explained.

Her words also reveal how difficult those first weeks were. Samantha admitted that she had told friends she would never be happy again or live life normally. Her therapist challenged that thinking rather than allowing it to become her expectation for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And my therapist is like, ‘Okay, not that mindset. We’re not doing that,'” she recalled.

That change in perspective is especially important when considering what Samantha has had to take on since Kyle’s death. In September, she spoke about the responsibilities her husband had previously managed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle was meticulous and organized, and she had not always needed to handle those practical details herself. Now, she has had to become more independent while raising two children.

There is also a racing connection to this adjustment. Brexton returned to competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway roughly two weeks after losing his father. Samantha had promised Kyle during his hospitalization that she would help their children pursue their dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Brexton, that meant continuing to race. In July, the 11-year-old secured his first victory since Kyle’s death at Port City Raceway in Oklahoma. He even bowed in Victory Lane, recalling his father’s familiar celebration.

For Samantha, supporting those dreams means maintaining a connection to the life they built together. Yet it also requires her to make decisions and carry responsibilities that once belonged to both parents. Keeping the children’s routines intact has become another part of that effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her latest comments also arrive as she continues discussing grief on her podcast, Certified Oversharer. Its November 10 episode, titled “Answering Your Questions About Grief | Q&A Part 2,” explores her faith, the difficult days and the small moments that help her feel Kyle’s presence.

Samantha knows she cannot return to the person she was before May 21. But she is not treating that as the end of her own story. Her idea of a “version 2.0” is about finding room for happiness, strengthening her faith and being present for her children without pretending Kyle’s absence no longer hurts.