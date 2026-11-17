The smoke was still hanging over Charlotte Motor Speedway when an 11-year-old climbed onto the roof of a 750-horsepower stock car and took a bow his father had made famous. Thousands of fans roared. Nobody who had watched Kyle celebrate for years needed it explained.

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Kevin Harvick, who began his Cup career at Richard Childress Racing (RCR), picked that image for the Best Celebration Award. “When he goes back and is old enough, he’ll understand what that meant to everybody, especially Samantha, and what it meant to be in that car,” he said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

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Explaining his selection, he added, “For me, it’s Brexton Busch at Charlotte. Seeing Brexton be able to celebrate his dad in the race car that his dad drove at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the celebration of life of Kyle Busch, was pretty great to see.”

The Celebration of Life took place Friday, Oct. 9, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, less than five months after Kyle Busch died at 41 from pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. The free event, organized by Kyle Busch Motorsports, drew more than 10,000 fans.

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Ten cars from his career were displayed at the speedway, country singer Cole Swindell closed the evening with an acoustic set, and the NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiled a new exhibit, “Kyle Busch: Honoring A Legacy,” covering his 25-year career. Memories ranged from Kyle’s upbringing in Las Vegas to the evenings he spent at Millbridge Speedway mentoring Brexton on a small dirt oval.

Kyle left behind 63 Cup Series wins, ninth on the all-time list at the time, and 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national series, the most of any driver, along with Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. His final win came six days before he died, in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

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Samantha Busch spoke for about ten minutes, telling the crowd she did not want to put a period on Kyle’s life. She also recalled the family’s happiest nights at the track, when Brexton and his friends gathered around the trailer while Kyle reviewed race footage.

“This is not the end of Kyle’s story,” she said, adding that his legacy would continue through the young racers given opportunities and the lessons he passed on. Then she introduced Brexton, who rolled out from behind the stage in the blue No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet, the same scheme Kyle ran in his final Cup start at Dover on May 17. He performed his burnout, climbed onto the roof, and accepted a checkered flag from his four-year-old sister, Lennix.

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Three days before his death, Kyle’s final tweet was a birthday message to Brexton, who had just turned 11.

Nothing about it was improvised. Austin Dillon coached Brexton behind the RCR shop, starting with 360-degree donuts before moving to straight-line burnouts, and the two even rehearsed climbing onto the roof afterward, determined to get the finish exactly right.

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Kevin Harvick’s own experience with NASCAR’s difficult goodbyes

Harvick knows what it is like to carry a team through loss. In 2001, he was called on to replace Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing after the seven-time champion died in the Daytona 500, and RCR moved from the No. 3 Chevrolet to the No. 29.

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In just his third Cup start, he won the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, edging Jeff Gordon by 0.006 seconds. “All I can say is this one’s for Dale,” he said afterward.

The parallel only goes so far. Harvick was a young driver charged with keeping RCR’s program moving, and his win gave a grieving organization competitive momentum.

Brexton was never asked to fill his father’s seat. RCR has reserved the No. 8 for him whenever he is ready to go NASCAR racing, which makes Charlotte feel less like a farewell than a first chapter.

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That is why Harvick’s pick resonates beyond the highlight reel. Kyle’s victories and championships belong to the record book, but the image of his son standing in the smoke with a checkered flag is something statistics cannot hold. Brexton may not grasp the full weight of the night yet. As Harvick suggested, he will once he is older.