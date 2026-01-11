When HMS Legend Chad Knaus Was Caught Cheating Live on National Television

The line between bending the rules and using his own genius has always been the storyline of Chad Knaus. The legendary crew chief has always been in the controversial spotlight. That tension first boiled over in 2006 when the NASCAR officials slapped the 54-year-old veteran with a suspension, a fine, and probation for illegal modifications made to Jimmie Johnson’s car during the Daytona qualifying. But the next time around, the most famous crew chief-driver duo got away with it 14 years ago, and here’s how.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The time Jimmie Johnson defended Chad Knaus

“If we win this race, you have to crack the back of the car. Got it?”

ADVERTISEMENT

That single line shook the NASCAR community. Chad Knaus’s most talked-about moment was picked up on a live ESPN in-car broadcast during the 2011 fall Talladega race.

“Got it? You don’t have to hit it hard; you don’t have to destroy it. But you’ve gotta do a donut, and you’ve gotta hit the back end, or somebody’s gotta hit you in the (back) or something. OK?” he added.

The Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, already known for pushing NASCAR’s rulebook to its limits, appeared to suggest intentionally damaging the No. 48 Chevrolet after the race to explain if the car failed post-race inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment immediately raised eyebrows among fans watching at home across the garage. The setting couldn’t have been better. The Good Sam Club 500 was a race defined by massive packs, constant lead changes, and razor-thin margins.

But its most defining moment was the last-lap slingshot pass. Clint Bowyer emerged victorious by edging teammate Jeff Burton in a dramatic finish that marked the hundredth career win for Richard Childress Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Johnson, meanwhile, had no chance to act on Knaus’s unusual instruction and finished a disappointing 26th after a chaotic day in Alabama.

And once the race ended, attention quickly returned to the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s words. NASCAR officials acknowledged the comment and spoke with the driver and crew chief duo.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 6, 2020; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) races during the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Critics quickly labelled it as an attempt to circumvent rules, playing into long-standing narratives about how far Knaus might go for an edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson himself later downplayed the controversy, calling it “a foolish statement” meant to protect the team rather than damage his reputation, and insisted it did not reflect on his integrity or his achievements.

“At the end of the day, while Chad was trying to protect himself post-race, he made a foolish statement. That’s really it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than the result itself, the 2011 Talladega fall race is remembered for that brief, unfiltered glimpse into the mindset of a championship-caliber team operating at the edge.

It was an explosive moment, just a quiet reminder of how fine the line can be between innovation and rule-breaking and NASCAR’s highest-stakes race. Fast forward to today, and Jimmie Johnson has had his way with NASCAR rules again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson set to make his 2026 Daytona 500 start under exception

Jimmie Johnson may have stepped away from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the seven-time Cup champion isn’t ready to call it quits yet.

As the NASCAR community looks ahead to the 2026 season, Johnson has already locked in his return to Daytona.

The 50-year-old has secured a guaranteed spot in the 2026 Daytona 500, which will mark the 701st start of his series career, all thanks to the NASCAR rulebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

That entry comes through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional, expanding the field by 41 cars. By using it, Johnson and Legacy Motor Club will forgo points and prize money, though the Duel races will still determine his starting position.

While the rule has sparked debate since its introduction in 2025, Johnson’s use of it is expected to draw less criticism, given his championship résumé and deep roots in stock car racing.