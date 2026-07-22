“When People Start Actually Watching Your Races”- Female NASCAR Broadcaster Publicly Rips Apart IndyCar Champ’s Cup Series Callout

The motorsports community in America has its share of NASCAR and IndyCar fans, being two of the most popular series on the national level. And most respect that fact. But Scott Dixon decided to stir controversy when he took a jab at the NASCAR Cup Series during a media availability session at the Nashville Super Speedway. The six-time IndyCar champion said that modern races are so long they “allow for a nap”. His remarks quickly drew a harsh response from NASCAR analyst Danielle Trotta, who defended the sport.

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“I’ll say it again, don’t let the door hit you, Dixon,” Trotta wrote on X. “When people start actually watching your races outside the month of May lemme know,” she added, taking a dig at IndyCar in the process.

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The controversy began when Dixon was asked whether IndyCar should race longer distances after Nashville returned to a 400-mile oval event. “I don’t know. I find it really hard to watch Cup races these days,” he replied, taking a route not many expected him to, before making his comment on the Series that ticked Trotta off.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, she brought them up. And NASCAR veteran Larry McReynolds, too, was surprised that Dixon responded to a question about Indy by disrespecting NASCAR.

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“I could not believe he said that,” McReynolds said. “Scott Dixon’s been around… It was an ignorant statement.”

There’s a reason why the comments felt so odd coming from him. Dixon is not some outsider looking in, but a six-time IndyCar champion and the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner. He also spent 25 years with Chip Ganassi Racing, a team well known in the NASCAR world. To top it off, he has openly admitted that he wants to race in the Daytona 500 someday.

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However, the context behind his comment is also important. After NASCAR’s recent Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville, Dixon was asked whether he wanted IndyCar races to add a few more miles, similar to the NASCAR event. That race lasted 3 hours and 45 minutes, featured 11 cautions that accounted for 77 laps under yellow, and included several long green-flag runs.

There’s another way to interpret his comment, though. Look at his own race at Nashville. It was scheduled for 300 laps but was shortened to 225 because of the extreme heat. Dixon was involved in a crash with Alexander Rossi on Lap 123, ending his race. There simply weren’t enough laps remaining for Chip Ganassi Racing to repair the damage and send him back onto the track.

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Had the race been at its original distance, or even longer like the typical NASCAR marathon, his crew would’ve had a much better chance to work on the damage. The irony doesn’t stop there.

Dixon has spent two decades building a Hall of Fame career by doing exactly what longer races reward: saving fuel, managing tires, staying patient, and capitalizing when others fade. Yet 2026 has exposed the downside of shorter races. He is ninth in the standings without a win, while teammate Alex Palou has dominated the championship.

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In today’s shorter formats, one bad qualifying run, one mistake, or one incident can ruin an entire weekend because there simply isn’t enough time to recover. That’s exactly the cushion Dixon criticized NASCAR for giving its drivers. Ironically, it may be the very thing that would’ve helped his own season the most.

For Trotta, though, the bigger issue was that one of open-wheel racing’s biggest names publicly criticized a series connected to many of the same manufacturers, broadcasters and team owners that help support both championships.