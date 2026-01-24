When Richard Petty’s Son Was Insulted on National Television by WWE Star

The sounds of a stock car engine and a wrestling ring rarely mixed in the 1990s, but both sports were so popular that a crossover was likely. In 1996, the sports entertainment scene was changing; World Championship Wrestling (WCW, acquired by WWE) was trying to become more mainstream, often mixing reality with scripted drama.

Back then, sponsorship deals were more than just logos; they were ways to bring NASCAR stars into professional wrestling. One notable night, a member of the Petty racing family was caught in the center of a talk, creating a memorable moment that fans of both sports still talk about for its raw energy.

Macho madness meets the Petty legacy

On October 7, 1996, during an episode of WCW Monday Nitro, the worlds of professional wrestling and NASCAR collided in a segment that was supposed to promote synergy between the two brands.

At the center of this was Kyle Petty, the son of “The King” Richard Petty and a legendary driver in his own right. Petty appeared alongside fellow driver Jason Keller to represent the WCW-sponsored cars, including the New World Order (NWO)-branded NASCAR entry that Petty himself had driven as part of WCW’s crossover promotion.

However, the atmosphere turned electric when the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage took the microphone. Savage, known for his unpredictable intensity and gravelly delivery, didn’t stick to the standard promotional script.

“They got a race car driver named Petty, supposed to be a really famous family. And I just wanted to ask you, Jason, at Charlotte at the Speedway, how did the NWO car do?” Randy asked Jason in a mocking tone.

The tension stemmed from a race where the NWO-sponsored car had suffered a high-profile crash. As Petty and Keller stood by, Savage seized the opportunity to mock the “New World Order” and their lack of prowess on the track.

Savage leaned into the camera, his voice dripping with sarcasm as he laughed at the misfortune of the rival faction’s driver. While the primary target was the NWO, the verbal sharpness caught the drivers in the crossfire.

“Jason, isn’t the idea of racing that you’re supposed to go around and around and around and not hit the wall, and finish the race?” Randy asked Jason, to which he replied, “I’ve been racing for a long time, and that’s what they tell me, you’re not supposed to hit the wall.”

“And they hit the wall. I am very, very, very sorry that the New World Order couldn’t do what they said they were gonna do,” Macho Man said, mocking NWO.

Savage’s erratic energy forced Kyle Petty into a difficult position. He had to maintain his professional composure as a representative of NASCAR while being physically towered over and shouted at by one of the most beloved personalities in television history.

The “insult” felt real to many viewers because of Savage’s genuineness for anything associated with the NWO at the time. He didn’t just critique the racing; he questioned the toughness and the legitimacy of the “outsiders” entering the racing world.

For Petty, who grew up in the disciplined, respectful environment of the garage, being used as a prop in a pro-wrestling promo was a “trial by fire” moment.

The moment became famous not just for the cross-promotion, but for the visible awkwardness as Petty had to navigate Savage’s “Macho Madness” while the veteran wrestler cackled over the twisted metal of a crashed stock car.

The cultural impact of the NASCAR-WCW alliance

The fallout from this segment highlighted a unique period in the mid-90s when NASCAR was experiencing increasing popularity, rivaling the growth of the “Monday Night Wars” in wrestling.

By 1996, NASCAR’s television viewership had grown by over 60% since the start of the decade, and WCW was looking to tap into that specific demographic.

Kyle Petty wasn’t just a random driver; he was the face of the #42 Coors Light Pontiac and carried the weight of the most famous last name in racing.

At that time, Richard Petty’s legacy included a record 200 career wins and 7 championships, making any perceived slight against his son a notable event for the “Southeastern” fanbase both sports shared.

​This intersection of brands saw WCW sponsoring multiple cars, including the #29 Slim Jim Chevrolet driven by Jason Keller and eventually a NWO-themed car.

The logic was simple: the “Macho Man” was the primary spokesperson for Slim Jim, and his presence on Nitro served as the bridge between the snack food, the race car, and the wrestling ring.

Statistically, this crossover worked; Nitro was consistently drawing ratings during this period, exposing drivers like Petty and Keller to millions of viewers who might not have tuned in for a Sunday afternoon race.

When Savage laughed at the NWO’s failure on the track, he was reinforcing his character’s narrative, but he was also highlighting the vulnerability of the drivers who were present.

It served as a reminder that in the world of the 90s, no one, not even the son of a racing legend, was safe from the chaotic, ego-driven promos of professional wrestling’s elite.

The legacy of that night remains a testament to a time when two of the biggest subcultures in America tried to speak the same language, resulting in a moment of television that was as uncomfortable as it was unforgettable.