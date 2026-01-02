When Rick Hendrick Apologized to Richard Petty on Camera for a 37 YO Incident

The current generation of NASCAR fans may know Rick Hendrick as the owner of a championship-winning team. However, there was a time when the Hall of Fame car owner was simply another driver trying to survive NASCAR’s unforgiving learning curve. Long before Hendrick Motorsports became a powerhouse, Hendrick briefly climbed into race cars himself, making a handful of starts across ARCA, Trucks, Busch, and even the Cup Series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Those appearances rarely make highlight reels. However, one moment, buried deep in NASCAR lore, has endured for decades. It involves a tight corner at Riverside, a misjudged line, an apology, and the sport’s most revered name. Years later, Hendrick finally addressed it on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Rick Hendrick’s Riverside memory came with an apology

Rick Hendrick has spent decades shaping NASCAR from the owner’s box, but one of his most vivid memories from behind the wheel still comes with an apology attached. Reflecting on his brief driving stint during an appearance with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick openly revisited a moment involving Richard Petty that had clearly stayed with him.

“I didn’t give Richard room and I looked in the mirror and he was doing donuts through the parking lot. I haven’t told him. I don’t know if he remembers that or not. Richard, I’m sorry. I really am,” Rick Hendrick said.

The incident occurred during the 1988 Budweiser 400, contested on June 12 at Riverside International Raceway. Hendrick found himself in unfamiliar territory. After qualifying mid-pack, a pit cycle shuffled him to the front, briefly putting him in the lead of a Cup race. An intimidating position for any driver on one of NASCAR’s most technical road courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the field bunched up for a restart, Petty closed in. Entering Turn 9, The King ducked underneath Hendrick. But exiting the corner toward the flag stand, the racing line pinched left. Hendrick, still learning the nuances of Cup-level road racing, failed to leave Petty enough space. The result was Petty sliding off into the dirt and spinning through the runoff area, an uncharacteristic sight for one of the sport’s greatest icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The race itself went on to deliver its own historical footnote. Rusty Wallace captured the victory following a late restart, and the event marked the 20th and final NASCAR Cup Series race at Riverside, closing the chapter on one of the schedule’s most storied venues.

Long before his ownership empire took shape, Hendrick had already paid his dues in the sport, serving as a pit crew member in the 1960s for the famed Flying 11 driven by Ray Hendrick (no relation). Today, that humble beginning contrasts sharply with what followed. Hendrick Motorsports stands as the winningest team in Cup Series history, boasting 383 total victories, including 320 at the Cup level, and 15 championships since 1984 (most recently in 2025 with Kyle Larson’s second title).

Yet even with all that success, Hendrick’s Riverside apology proves some moments never fade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Gordon sees Hendrick Motorsports back on equal ground

Hendrick Motorsports enters the new season with a renewed sense of confidence, and Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, believes a key technical shift has helped close a gap that once existed between HMS and its fiercest rivals. Chevrolet officially unveiled its updated NASCAR Cup Series bodywork in November, shortly after Kyle Larson locked up his second championship at Phoenix. And the changes have already generated optimism inside the organization.

The revised Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 carries several noticeable updates, including a taller hood dome, a reshaped front grille, and redesigned rocker panels. While the changes may look subtle at first glance, Chevrolet says they are rooted in real performance gains, drawing inspiration from the Carbon Performance Package Accessories Kit used on the street version of the car. That package includes carbon-fiber components designed to improve airflow efficiency and overall balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the HMS camp, the updates have been met with enthusiasm, especially after early on-track testing in November. Gordon suggested the new body could provide a competitive boost as early as the season-opening Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, an event where small aerodynamic advantages can make a noticeable difference.

“When you’ve done what we’ve done with our car and our teams, and one of those things is winning a lot of races and winning a championship, I get really excited when I think we’ve got something that’s an upgrade. I don’t want to get too caught up in that because sometimes, it takes time to fine-tune that change,” Gordon said, acknowledging that Hendrick Motorsports had previously trailed some competitors in aerodynamic efficiency.

With the revised Camaro now ready for competition, Gordon believes that deficit has finally been addressed. “I feel like we’ve gotten ourselves on a level playing field with them, so I’m very excited about that,” he added.