When Rick Hendrick Tried to Poach Dale Earnhardt Right Under Richard Childress’ Nose

The 1980s were a time of experiments for Dale Earnhardt. Signing with Richard Childress Racing was the strongest move of his career. But the story could have been quite different if now-veteran team owner Rick Hendrick had managed to convince Earnhardt to drive for his team.

Hendrick Motorsports emerged in the early 1980s, around the same time when Earnhardt began driving for RCR. The team dominated the current era; however, Hendrick had to pull off quite a few moves at the time to have drivers race for him, and he also attempted to sign Earnhardt. So why did it not work out?

When Dale Earnhardt tested for Hendrick

Both Rick Hendrick and Dale Earnhardt, being old timers, were good friends. Although their professional lives crossed multiple times on the tracks as competitors, it did not affect their friendship. In fact, Hendrick has been attached to the Earnhardt family for over 60 years now.

Being one of the finest drivers on the field at the time, it was apparent that Hendrick wanted to sign Earnhardt to drive for them. He had made a name for himself on the track by the time, having won multiple races and was also a title holder after the 1980 season ended. In fact, they got so close to closing a deal that Earnhardt once tested in one of Hendrick’s cars at Charlotte. The latter also took some runs around the track.

“Well, we just asked him to come over and shake the car down,” Hendrick recalled, speaking to Dale Jr. on his podcast. “And so we started talking. And of course, I wanted to drive the car. But as a startup team, no history, no nothing. But at least we had a relationship. And if you see the picture, he drove the car, then I drove the car in a suit with a white shirt and his helmet.”

Rick Hendrick then also tried to sign Earnhardt to the team. However, he was already racing for Richard Childress Racing at the time, and the team was quite competitive. Despite having no chances, Hendrick took his shot, as he recalls: “Zero,” he said on the chances of signing Earnhardt. “But I’m a car salesman. I mean, I’ve got to try, right?”

Ultimately, Earnhardt never took the wheel for Hendrick professionally. He continued driving for RCR throughout his career, winning six other titles with the team.

Could Earnhardt have won an eighth title?

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is one of the three drivers in NASCAR history to have won a whopping seven Cup Series championships. But was there a possibility that he could have been the one driver with the most titles?

Before joining forces with Richard Childress in 1984, Earnhardt had won only one title, but his skills were promising. With RCR’s competitive nature on the track, he managed to win six other championships. However, did not win a single title after 1994. For six years, he remained out of strong contention, but the 2000 season reignited the hopes for his record-breaking eighth title. Clinching two wins and multiple top 10s, he finished second in the standings.

With hopes being higher than ever, the 2001 season started. What was supposed to be the comeback race for RCR and Earnhardt at the Daytona International Speedway took a tragic turn. The final lap saw a massive crash involving Earnhardt, and he lost his life, all while his son, Dale Jr, crossed the line to finish the race in second place.

Despite not winning his eighth title, it does nothing to his legend. However, the question still arises, how different would this story have been if he had signed with Hendrick in the 80s?