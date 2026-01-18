When Sterling Marlin Delivered a Baby on National Television in a Hilarious Blue Collar Sitcom

Would you ever trust a seasoned NASCAR driver to be your healthcare specialist? Though an odd question, fans were left wondering about it two decades ago. Motorsports fans are passionate. Every activity of theirs is centered around racing, and NASCAR fans are no exception to this.

However, the fandom can sometimes exceed all limits, and this is exactly what a TV show from the early 2000s incorporated in one of its episodes, when the sport’s popularity was peaking. This is where the question arises: Would you trust Sterling Marlin with a baby’s delivery, even on TV?

When NASCAR stepped in during a woman’s labor

Blue Collar TV began airing in 2004 and was known for its comedy sketches. One such sketch was centered around the heart of American stock racing, NASCAR. It begins with a lady in labor, waiting for her partner to arrive, who comes into the room wearing a “#1 NASCAR Fan” t-shirt. He then hilariously mentions how he had to miss the race to witness the birth of their baby, and so he brought the race to the hospital.

The sketch then sees two commentators stepping in, with the doctor helping to deliver the baby. The commentators were none other than Darrell Waltrip and Larry McReynolds! As the doctor started his work, “Boogity Boogity Boogity! Boys, let’s get to work!” said Waltrip, as they cracked jokes left and right by using their race commentary to describe the baby’s delivery.

They tried to blend the race in a labor room in different ways, like waving the yellow caution flag when the lady gets aggressive with her husband, to be crazy about his racing fever, rather than focus on her. It also featured some crew members and post-delivery interviews, making a parody of an actual race.

But this is where NASCAR fans’ excitement peaked. Finally, the doctor who delivered the baby stands up and removes his mask, revealing himself to be none other than Sterling Marlin!

Post the delivery, like a race, he was interviewed. “Man, it was great. I’d like to thank all the team here in the delivery room. And Gerber and Viagra. They done a good job,” he joked, pretending to discuss a race result.

Although Blue Collar TV almost always averaged out with most of its sketches, this one stood out, especially for racing fans. Sterling Marlin was in his final years of full-time racing at the time, piloting the #40 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Having marked his presence in the series since 1976, Marlin was immensely popular with the fans. It is quite apparent how his cameo in Blue Collar TV helped the series, as it is still remembered more than 20 years after airing.

Although it became quite popular, this wasn’t the first time a driver was featured on TV.

Who are the other NASCAR drivers to be featured on TV shows?

Owing to the sport’s incredible popularity, it is not uncommon to see drivers being featured in TV shows and also in movies. Throughout the years, there have been many drivers who have had remarkable cameo appearances in all types of TV shows.

It begins with Dale Earnhardt Sr, who played himself in the movie Basketball (1998) in one of the final scenes. He also voiced his animated character in one of The Simpsons’ episodes, as Sunday, Cruddy Sunday.

It is quite common for the drivers to make these special appearances as themselves and not as unique characters. Richard Petty, for example, also voiced a character called The King in the 2006 Disney movie, Cars. Interestingly enough, the character was directly inspired by him.

In fact, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also played his parody version of himself in The Cleveland Show, with a special appearance on Sesame Street.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson didn’t leave himself behind, either. He has made special appearances in Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005) and was also on the TV Series Las Vegas in a 2005 episode.

This was the peak time, and NASCAR drivers were regularly making cameo appearances in movies and TV shows. However, that has changed. Drivers now usually appear as themselves in reality TV shows and talk shows. Yet, these cameo appearances were something that the fans remained excited about.