Where Does Daniel Suarez Go From Here? Breaking Down His Most Realistic NASCAR Options for 2026

“This is just a new chapter,” said Daniel Suarez, opening up about his departure from Trackhouse Racing. The Mexican-born racer has been a part of Justin Marks’ team ever since they were a single-car team in 2021. Having previously raced for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing, the racer was let go to make room for another driver in both of those teams. And it seems like history is repeating itself this time around, with ‘generational talent’ Connor Zilisch waiting on the sidelines.

But what’s next for Daniel Suarez? Could a step down to the Xfinity Series be on the cards, or will another Cup Series team take a gamble on the 33-year-old in the 2026 season? At this point, everything is up for speculation with no concrete leads linking him to another racing operation.

Daniel Suarez has his work cut out for him

Daniel Suarez finds himself in a difficult position. His relationship with Trackhouse Racing is coming to an end after five years, and it looks like his Cup options are limited for next year. As things stand, most of the major multi-car teams already have everything in place for the 2026 campaign, and it would be pretty shocking if something were to change there. However, there is a glimmer of hope for the Mexican-born racer, with a couple of teams potentially in the market for a new driver.

Legacy Motor Club is one of them. Jimmie Johnson’s team wants to expand to a three-car team in 2026, and may have an opening for a third driver apart from Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek. However, their situation is complicated, as LMC is currently involved in a lawsuit with Rick Ware Racing over the attempt to purchase a third charter. With almost a decade of experience at the highest level, Daniel Suarez could be exactly what they need to potentially become playoff contenders.

Elsewhere, Spire Motorsports might look for a replacement for Justin Haley. The No. 7 Chevy driver has just one top-ten finish to his name in 18 races, significantly underperforming compared to teammates Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell. Suarez could prove to be a good alternative if Jeff Dickerson’s team is in the market for another option. As things stand, Kaulig Racing hasn’t locked in Ty Dillon for 2026, and even though there have been talks between the two parties, a breakdown in negotiations could pave the way for Suarez as well.

Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing answers questions from members of the media during a media bullpen before practice and qualifying for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on October 19, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

But Daniel Suarez should look beyond the Cup Series as well. He recently won ‘The Chilango 150’ at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and a step down to the Xfinity Series might do wonders for his confidence. He could potentially swap seats with Zilisch, taking over the No. 88 ride for JR Motorsports in the second-tier. Perhaps he needs some time away from the spotlight, rediscover his love for racing, and get some wins under his belt. That way, he can refresh, recharge, and get back to the highest level as an improved version of himself.

Suarez is excited for his next career move

Daniel Suarez has made quite a name for himself at Trackhouse Racing. During his last four full seasons with the team, the 33-year-old has secured two wins in the Cup Series. The first one was at Sonoma Raceway in 2022, followed by a statement win in Atlanta last year. But with the team becoming a powerhouse, starring the likes of Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, a 29th-place finish at the halfway mark is short of expectations.

The decision to leave Trackhouse didn’t happen overnight, with Suarez saying, “This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while, and it just happens to be official today (Tuesday). I’m actually a little bit relieved that this is out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans and continue to work. I’m excited for whatever comes next.”

Even though it ultimately didn’t work out between Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing, the split seems to be an amicable one. “I love Trackhouse. I love everyone there. There’s a lot of great people there, a lot of people I consider my family,” said the racing driver. With 18 races remaining for the season to end, the No. 99 Chevy driver will pick himself up, dust himself off from this latest setback, and look to end his season on a high and impress his future employers.