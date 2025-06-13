Which Current NASCAR Drivers Have Won Races in Mexico City?

NASCAR’s arrival at Mexico City’s iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez marks more than just a new venue. It signals a return to motorsports roots steeped in grit, speed, and history. Built in 1959 in Parque Magdalena Mixiuhca and named after national icons Pedro and Ricardo Rodríguez, the track has hosted everything from Formula 1 to A1 Grand Prix, CART, and sports cars, with legendary victories by Pedro Rodríguez in Formula 1 and Alex Yoong in A1 Grand Prix Sprint races. Its undulating straights and high-altitude challenges offer a technical puzzle for any racer, and its Foro Sol stadium section injects energy more akin to a concert than a circuit.

From 2005 to 2008, the NASCAR Xfinity Series cut its teeth on the original 2.67-mile, eight-turn layout at Hermanos Rodríguez. producing unforgettable moments. Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Xfinity race in 2005, and Juan Pablo Montoya broke through in 2007, ascending to Cup stardom; all these wins contributed to portraying the track’s ability to define careers and reward road-course prowess.

And yet, only a handful of current Cup drivers have any prior NASCAR experience at this track. This makes Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez a fresh battleground for most, but with echoes of victories past. Since the Cup Series will run a 15-turn, 2.42-mile layout adapted from F1, success on this track requires boldness, precision, and adaptability. So, let’s take a look at the NASCAR drivers who have been there and done that in the past.

Tracking NASCAR’s Mexico City history

Being a difficult track with an elevation of 7,500 ft and 400,00+ weekend crowds in recent years, the circuit is no less than a battlefield for Cup teams. Denny Hamlin claimed his first national series triumph here in the 2006 Xfinity Series, earning confidence that still resonates, “I recognize a few of the corners as I’m running it [in the simulator]… I’m actually looking forward to this one.” But with the arrival of his third baby, with fiancée Jordan Fish, it is official that Denny Hamlin will not be taking part in Mexico City this weekend, unable to add to his win tally.

On the other hand, Kyle Busch also won the final race in 2008 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and remarked on the electrifying energy of the crowd, “It was really cool and unique… a lot of fun… For me to win the final race… it was special.” While these veteran voices set the tone, the layout has changed dramatically over the years, and so have the cars, making this battle for victory a tall task.

But the change defines the main story. The past wins may provide comfort, but the track itself has evolved, and so must the drivers. While Daniel Suarez boasts three victories on the 1-mile oval portion of the Mexico track in the NASCAR México Series (2012–14), he is the first to downplay that resume, saying, “I won there a couple times in an oval configuration… Denny, Kyle, McDowell, they won on a race track that was completely different.” His view reflects a broader truth that none of the Cup drivers have race-day experience with the new 15-turn course, and its stadium layout presents new blind exits and braking zones unknown to most.

Winning here won’t come from memory, but from adaptability. That adaptability includes altitude acclimatization and extra practice time. Michael McDowell, who won a sports car race at the venue in 2005, emphasized these factors, saying, “I’m familiar with the city… acclimated to the [higher] altitude… Any time you go to a new road course… I feel like that’s an advantage for us.” Cup teams will get an increased 75-minute practice block Friday, with a first 50-minute session, a break, and then a 25-minute session to fine-tune setups before qualifying and the final race. McDowell also affirmed, “It’s nice… we can adjust… unlike a typical weekend… I’m looking forward to it.”

But all in all, this weekend transcends mere novelty. It’s the first Cup Series points-paying international race since 1958, making it a momentous expansion in NASCAR history. Reportedly, Jeff Gordon, NASCAR’s most successful road racer, will give the command to start the engines, signaling respect for the venue’s legacy. As Giacomo’s true racing stories go, this one is scripted for altitude, evolution, and global resonance.

The technical chess match behind NASCAR’s Mexico debut

NASCAR’s venture into Mexico City brings with it a wave of uncertainty and engineering intrigue. Teams are not only preparing for a foreign circuit but for unique atmospheric conditions that challenge everything from cooling systems to aerodynamics. With 7,300 feet above sea level and thin air at the track, it means hotter engines, less efficient cooling, and reduced downforce, which could shake up the status quo among top manufacturers.

Behind the garage doors, a quieter but significant storyline is unfolding. Brad Keselowski, co-owner of RFK Racing and former Team Penske driver, finds himself in a unique position. While both teams operate under the Ford banner, they pursue distinct engineering directions. Speaking about the challenges ahead, Keselowski noted, “You know, the high altitude is a big factor. Effectively, as you get higher altitude, the cars run hotter, don’t cool as well, and NASCAR very wisely opened up some options… We need to get on the track to validate the science, but it looks pretty certain that we’ll go for the high-end package at this time. But, you know, maybe not. That’s why we practice.”

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass also explained the stakes, saying, “The engines will run hotter because they will generate more horsepower in the higher altitude. So each manufacturer has what is considered an emergency cooling system that will help the engine cool but impact downforce. So each manufacturer will have to choose.” These choices could define the outcome of the Viva Mexico 250, NASCAR’s first international points race, now part of a larger global strategy.

With playoff hopes in flux and team pride at stake, Mexico may be less about who adapts faster and more about who dares to lead.