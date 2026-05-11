While They Don’t Have to Cheer for Him, SVG Haters Should at Least Appreciate His Talent and Ability

Essentials Inside The Story Shane van Gisbergen earned his seventh NASCAR Cup road course victory Sunday in the GoBowling At The Glen Sunday at Watkins Glen International

In typical SVG fashion, he came from behind in almost Superman-like fashion and beat Michael McDowell to the finish line with a dominant margin

The criticism against SVG lately feels reminiscent of the pushback Jimmie Johnson received when he kept winning

While some of NASCAR’s greatest races have taken place at venues such as Daytona, Talladega, Bristol, and Indianapolis, among others, it’s hard to ignore one other place that has seen more than its share of outstanding races – and most importantly, great finishes.

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We’re talking about Watkins Glen International. Over the years, the challenging and twisting 2.45-mile roadcourse has produced some of the most dramatic last-lap battles, including (in no particular order):

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Aug. 12, 2012: When Kyle Busch spun out, it became a two-horse fender-banging sprint to the checkered flag between Marcos Ambrose and Brad Keselowski, with the outcome not decided until Ambrose was able to pull ahead by only a few feet before the start/finish line.

Aug. 11, 1996: Dale Earnhardt admittedly doled out a lot of pain to countless drivers in his career. But The Intimidator proved this afternoon that he could also take pain – and ignore it. Despite some reservations, with a standby driver ready if he couldn’t finish, Earnhardt took part in the race at Watkins Glen. In a crash two weeks earlier at Talladega, he had suffered a broken collarbone and broken sternum. He also had difficulty breathing and couldn’t raise his right arm. Even though Earnhardt and the No. 3 Chevrolet didn’t win – they finished sixth – it was another addition to Earnhardt’s legacy. Asked after the race how he felt, he quipped, “It hurts, but it’s a good hurt.”

Aug. 15, 2011: NASCAR is often criticized for not throwing a caution flag or being too late in waving it. This was another example of that: on the final lap of this race, David Reutimann was involved in a horrific crash on Turn 2, landing on his roof. But because it was the last lap, NASCAR did not throw a yellow flag. But just moments after Reutimann’s mishap, Tony Stewart crashed into the pit road wall (finally bringing out the yellow) and Marcos Ambrose moved on to earn the first Cup win of his career (ironically, both of his career wins would come at WGI).

Aug. 10, 2014: In a race that will likely forever haunt him, Ambrose was having a great run and was closing in on the start/finish line, but he just couldn’t get past AJ Allmendinger, who won by just over one second.

Sept. 15, 2024: In one of the few roadcourse races that SVG came out on the short end of the stick, he could not overtake Chris Buescher on the final overtime lap – even though Gisbergen tried valiantly as both drivers bounced off each other, similar to the way Ambrose and Keselowski battled to the end 12 years earlier.

Add Another Great Finish to The List

We saw yet another great finish in Sunday’s GoBowling At The Glen when Shane van Gisbergen captured his seventh career NASCAR Cup win – all on road courses. He got past several drivers in the closing laps (after being as far back as 26 at one point in the race) to beat Michael McDowell by 7.288 seconds to take the checkered flag.

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Imago Sport Bilder des Tages SUPERCARS BATHURST 1000, Shane van Gisbergen of Red Bull Ampol Racing crosses the finish line to win Supercars Race 24 during the Supercars Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Sunday, October 8, 2023. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG BATHURST NSW AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDANxHIMBRECHTSx 20231008001850021689

Most impressive was the way SVG won. In almost Superman-like fashion, he erased an incredulous 29.2-second deficit to then-race leader Ty Gibbs in 18 laps, taking the lead for good on Lap 93 and holding on for the remaining seven laps.

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And while SVG celebrated in victory lane, a longtime NASCAR fan who I’m friends with called me to complain about the New Zealand native’s exceptional domination on road courses.

“Why does he always have to win?” my friend said. “It’s just not fair to the other drivers.”

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I wholeheartedly disagree.

While van Gisbergen is an extremely talented road course racer, he should not be denied or prejudiced against for his ability, skill, and knack for doing something well.

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“But it’s just not fair, he makes all the other drivers look bad,” my friend again moaned.

Again, I wholeheartedly disagreed.

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Since coming to the U.S. in 2023, van Gisbergen has made 62 career NASCAR Cup starts. Seven of those races have wound up with him clutching the checkered flag in celebration and achievement. He also has two other runner-up showings and four other top-10 finishes. And he also complements that with five wins in 38 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races.

Why SVG Should NOT Be Judged or Criticized for His Ability and Success

I believe that fans who are not supportive of SVG fall in the same category as those who blasted Jimmie Johnson when he was in the midst of his record-tying seven NASCAR Cup championships – five in a row from 2006-2010. The criticism continued even when he won 10 of the 36 points-paying Cup races in 2007.

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And who can forget 1996 through 1998, when Jeff Gordon won 33 combined races: 10 each in ‘96 and ‘97, and 13 in ’98. Some fans wanted him banned from the Cup Series for winning so much. Sure, most of those wanting “Wonderboy” to be banned were rival Dale Earnhardt’s fans, but that’s a story for another day.

This is America, and our democracy allows you to either cheer or boo SVG for winning so many road course events (including two of the three street course races in downtown Chicago). But when people start saying things like certain drivers should be banned because they’re so dominant or win “too much,” that totally goes against NASCAR’s credo that any driver is capable of and can win on any Sunday or Saturday.

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You may not be a fan of SVG or Trackhouse Racing, and that’s fine; that’s your right and prerogative. But at the same time, if you consider yourself a true NASCAR fan, you’re missing out on enjoying and admiring van Gisbergen’s ability and talent.

Instead of dissing him, you should be applauding him for what he’s able to do – even if it means he beat your own favorite driver.