Who Are Ben Rhodes’ Parents? Meet Lori Rhodes and Joe Rhodes

Ben Rhodes has built a successful career in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, establishing himself as one of the circuit’s most consistent competitors. The Louisville, Kentucky, native has also enjoyed several strong performances this season, including top-five finishes at Texas and Charlotte. However, his recent outing at Michigan International Speedway on June 6 was less encouraging, as he could manage only a 21st-place finish. Through the highs and lows of his racing career, though, Rhodes has had one constant source of support: his parents, who have stood behind him throughout his journey.

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Who are Ben Rhodes’ parents?

Lori and Joe Rhodes aren’t just Ben’s parents; they’re the architects of his entire racing journey. Joe serves as the president of Alpha Energy Solutions, a Kentucky-based mechanical service contractor that has sponsored Ben’s racing efforts for years. Lori, meanwhile, has been the emotional anchor of the operation, the one who kept the family grounded while the haulers rolled from track to track.

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USA Today via Reuters Nov 5, 2021; Avondale, AZ, USA; Camping World Truck Series driver Ben Rhodes celebrates after clinching the 2021 Truck Series championship following the Lucus Oil 150 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ben is the second-born among his siblings, with an elder brother named Chris and a younger sister named Alexis. Both siblings were involved in go-kart racing, but when they decided to retire from the sport, Ben got bitten by the same bug and refused to stop. The Rhodes have now begun giving back to society through Alpha Energy’s community activities. In fact, Joe Rhodes himself has donated cheques to various youth sports groups, including a $15,000 cheque for the fundraising campaign for a girls’ softball team going to the Babe Ruth World Series.

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Where did Lori Rhodes and Joe Rhodes meet?

The exact details of how Lori and Joe first crossed paths aren’t plastered all over the internet; they’re private people, and that’s fair. What we do know is that they built their life together in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised their three kids there. Joe’s business, Alpha Energy Solutions, is headquartered in the area, and the family has deep roots in the community.

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What matters more than the meet-cute is what they built afterward. Early in Ben’s career, Lori and Joe packed the family RV every weekend with all three kids and two dogs, hitting the road for whatever track Ben was racing at next. Ben remembers those trips as “the part I enjoyed most.”

What is the ethnicity of Ben Rhodes’ parents?

Ben Rhodes is an American racing driver, born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. His parents, Lori and Joe, are likewise American, and while their specific ethnic background hasn’t been publicly detailed, they’re part of a long line of Kentucky families who’ve made the Bluegrass State their home. The Rhodes name carries weight in Louisville, not because of any ethnic heritage story, but because of the reputation Joe and Lori have built through hard work, Alpha Energy’s community involvement, and raising a kid who became a two-time NASCAR champion.

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Inside Ben Rhodes’ relationship with his parents

The bond between Ben and his parents runs deep, and it’s not just about racing. Lori and Joe laid down a non-negotiable rule early on: school comes first. Lori put it plainly, “We told him if you’re going to do this, school comes first, and you’ve got to keep up with that and he has.” Ben graduated from Holy Cross High School with a 3.98 GPA despite missing classes for racing commitments, proof that he took that lesson to heart.

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Joe has been both sponsor and father, a tricky balance he’s handled with humility. When Ben wrecked early in his go-kart days and wanted to quit, it was Joe and Lori who persuaded him to get back on the track. That moment changed everything. Ben’s since said his dad “knew we were building family memories”, and those memories turned into a Hall of Fame-worthy career.