Who Are Carson Hocevar’s Parents? Meet Scott and Amy Hocevar

Love him or hate him, but as the 2025 season showed that you simply can’t ignore Carson Hocevar. He has emerged as one of NASCAR’s most promising young talents, captivating (and alienating) fans with his aggressive driving style. Born in Portage, Michigan, in 2003, Hocevar began racing quarter midgets at age seven. Then, he transitioned to late models, becoming the youngest track champion in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history at Berlin Raceway in 2017.

Hocevar dominated the Craftsman Truck Series with Niece Motorsports, securing victories and a third-place points finish in 2023. Now 22, he drives the No. 77 Chevrolet full-time for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series. Like most NASCAR drivers, the people behind Carson Hocevar’s success are his parents – Scott and Amy Hocevar. This article takes a look at the profound influence they had on his journey.

Who are Carson Hocevar’s parents?

Imago September 12, 2025, Bristol, Tn, USA: CARSON HOCEVAR 77 of Portage, MI waits to qualify for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol, TN. Bristol USA – ZUMAa161 20250912_aaa_a161_021 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Carson Hocevar’s parents, Scott and Amy Hocevar, hail from Portage, Michigan, and have been pillars in his racing career. Speaking of Scott, he played a very important and hands-on role early in Carson’s career as a crew member and sponsor for local teams. He helped Carson gain access to mentors like Bryan Clauson and Johnny Benson Jr.

To keep up with the rising costs associated with racing, Scott Hocevar took up extra hours at the sports memorabilia, coin, and jewelry shop he ran in Portage. As a result, he would often miss many of Carson’s races, and that’s where Amy would come into the picture.

Amy quietly but steadfastly supported Carson Hocevar’s racing commitments, balancing family life with Carson’s demanding schedule. She used to look after the travel responsibilities in Scott’s absence. Carson has always understood the weight of the sacrifices that both his parents made for his career.

Where did Carson Hocevar’s parents meet?

Scott and Amy Hocevar likely met in the vibrant racing scene of West Michigan during the early 1990s. What began as casual conversations pit-side evolved into a partnership built on mutual passion for racing and family. They married soon after and settled in Portage. Since then, the two started working together at Scott’s Sports Cards, Coins & Jewelry in 1992.

What ethnicity are Carson Hocevar’s parents?

Scott and Amy Hocevar are of primarily Caucasian ethnicity, with deep roots in Michigan’s Midwestern heritage. Scott’s side reflects classic American stock car racing lineage, tied to generations of blue-collar workers in automotive and manufacturing. Amy’s background similarly embodies hearty Midwestern values, with no prominent influences publicly noted.

This heritage aligns with NASCAR’s traditional demographic. However, the Hocevars embrace inclusivity through community work. Carson proudly carries this legacy, representing Michigan’s racing heartland on the national stage.

Carson Hocevar’s relationship with his parents

Carson Hocevar shares a close bond with Scott and Amy, crediting them for his success in his motorsports career. Scott’s crew experience taught hands-on mechanics, while Amy instilled discipline amid travel demands. Family remains central, with Carson often citing their support during tough Cup stretches.

This was on display in a recently shared video as a part of their RISING documentary. In the video, Hocevar can be seen unveiling ‘his new truck for 2026,’ to his parents. In front of them was a sleek black pickup truck. “This is gonna be yours, then?” Scott asked, all excited. Carson answered with a simple, “Yeah.”

But then, Carson placed the truck’s key in Scott’s hand, revealing that it was a gift from him to them. “It’s ours?” Scott asked. Carson confirmed by saying, “It’s yours.” Scott, emotional with tears rolling down his face, mustered a soft “Thank you.”

“It’s pretty special. He has worked so many more hours, so much harder than I have ever worked in my life. And I have all these nice toys, trucks, and everything, but I have always wanted to make it and give my family everything,” Carson explained the reason behind the gift.

Wrapping up

Scott and Amy Hocevar’s story shows exactly how deep family influence runs in NASCAR. Long before Carson Hocevar was grabbing Cup Series headlines and turning heads on Sundays, he was a kid learning racing lessons on Michigan short tracks from two parents who lived and breathed the sport.

Their approach was never flashy. They just preached hard work, humility, and showing up for the community that raised him. And now, as Carson pushes toward his first Cup win and a real playoff run in 2026, that foundation is proving priceless. Their journey is a reminder that NASCAR success isn’t built overnight. Rather, as is the case for most drivers, it’s built at home, one late-night garage session at a time.