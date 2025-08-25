Who Are Christopher Bell’s Parents? All About Kathy and David Bell

One name has ruled the game at the start of this year. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started off with one driver clinching three back-to-back victories across Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix. That is none other than Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. The 30-year-old motorsports phenom owns 12 trophies at the Cup level, besides 19 Xfinity Series victories and 7 Craftsman Truck Series wins. This impressive resume keeps growing every weekend – but it also started with a supportive upbringing, fueled by an enthusiastic family. Read further to know about Bell’s parents, his pillars of support.

Who are Christopher Bell’s parents?

Unlike many prominent NASCAR racers, Christopher Bell does not come from a racing family. His parents also have humble backgrounds in other fields. David Bell, Christopher’s father, hailed from Norman, Oklahoma, as reported by The Oklahoman. He used to be a basketball coach at Community Christian School in his hometown of Norman. Incidentally, even a young Christopher was a part of a basketball team coached by his father.

Kathy Bell, Christopher’s mother, was born and brought up in Ardmore, Oklahoma. According to her Facebook profile, she attended Ardmore High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. She also reportedly works at a roofing and construction company called Millennium Roofing in Tennessee.

Where did Kathy and David Bell meet?

No information is available about where Kathy and David Bell met. We are aware that both of them hail from the US State of Oklahoma. They welcomed Christopher Bell to the world on December 16th, 1994, in Norman. They took their son to racetracks since he was very young, as Bell was bitten by the racing bug while watching local speedsters burn rubber at just 3 years of age. That paved the way for a long and illustrious career ahead.

Inside Christopher Bell’s Relationship with His Parents

From listening to country music on the radio to having his mom’s nachos in the hotel room, Christopher Bell’s early racing memories were closely intertwined with family moments. When Christopher was just five, David Bell and his friend, Will Orr, arranged for his first dirt racing experience. Before 10, he made a name for himself at I-44 Speedway, and at 12, Christopher told his dad he was convinced that he wanted to make a living out of racing. And both of his parents supported him.

David Bell was apprehensive at first: “When he was about 12, he told me, ‘Dad, I’m gonna race cars for a living.’ At that time, we didn’t have a lot of financing. So I encouraged it, but in the back of my mind, I was thinking I didn’t know how it was going to happen.” However, it all turned out with an association with Darren Rusten and Lowe’s, who sponsored Christopher Bell. Soon, that led to Keith Kunz Motorsports, a midget racing powerhouse team, noticing Bell’s talents.

Kathy Bell has also been a key role player in Christopher Bell’s racing career. When Bell staked his claim on dirt tracks in Tulsa, Claremore, Fort Cobb, and others, he was fueled by an endless supply of his mom’s hotel nachos. Yet Kathy has had her fun moments with her son, too. When he was fresh off his third straight Chili Bowl Nationals victory, Christopher had one of those classic “MOM, stop embarrassing me” moments on X. Mama Bell posted a throwback photo of young Christopher meeting a fellow fresh-faced Joey Logano in 2008.

Earlier this year, on May 11th, Christopher Bell wished his mom a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day mama! I love you!”

Both David and Kathy Bell continue to contribute to their son's career in many ways.