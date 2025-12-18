Who Are Greg Biffle’s Kids? All About Emma Elizabeth, Ryder Jack

Greg Biffle. The name resonates with many. Although he was never a very dominant driver, his occasional strong performances and the 2002 Xfinity championship victory earned him lifelong fans. During the course of his NASCAR career, he was married twice and had two kids: Emma Elizabeth and Ryder Jack. Let’s take a closer look at the proud father’s life with his children.

Greg Biffle’s two kids

As mentioned, Biffle is the father of two kids: Emma and Ryder. Ryder Jack was born in 2020 and is regularly spotted with his parents. The couple regularly posts pictures with their son on social media.

Emma is his elder daughter from his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders. However, she is not often seen with her father.

Emma Elizabeth

Emma Elizabeth was born in July of 2011 to Biffle and his then-wife, Nicole Lunders. The couple had been dating since 1998, and they got married in 2007. This was around Biffle’s career peak in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Shortly after she was born, Emma was a regular guest with Biffle and her mother, Nicole, during the races. The family was often spotted together, but they separated in 2015, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

However, considering Elizabeth is still young, she has kept most of her personal life private. Not a lot is known about her schooling or education, but considering she’s 14-years-old, she is understood to still be in school right now.

Reports claim that she spends more time of the year with her mother, Nicole; however, she isn’t completely distanced from Greg Biffle. The father-daughter duo does meet and go on trips together, along with Ryder Jack, who has made quite a social media presence.

Ryder Jack

Ryder Jack is Greg Biffle’s younger son. He was born to Cristina Grossu in September 2020. This was while the couple was still dating. They got engaged a year later in December 2021. It was during a trip to the Bahamas when Biffle popped the question to Grossu, and the couple got married a year later on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Jack is only five-years-old as of now, and hence, there isn’t enough information available about his schooling and professional life. However, his mother regularly posts videos of him riding around in mopeds on social media.

Greg Biffle is a beloved figure in NASCAR. He retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2016 Cup Series season, but returned for a part-time run in 2022. Throughout his years of racing in the series, he managed to collect 19 victories and 175 top-10 finishes. He remains a fan favorite face in the motorsports world and is also known for his humanitarian efforts, especially seen during Hurricane Helene.