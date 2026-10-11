Who Are Parker Retzlaff’s Parents? Meet Brian Retzlaff and Lisa Retzlaff 

“We watched a lot of dirt racing,” Parker Retzlaff once recalled, looking back on the weekends that helped shape his racing journey. Those early trips around Wisconsin’s dirt tracks were more than childhood outings. They became part of the foundation behind his rise in motorsports. And at the heart of those memories was his father, Brian Retzlaff. But the story of Parker Retzlaff’s parents goes beyond the racetrack, offering a closer look at the family and support system behind the young NASCAR driver.

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Who are Parker Retzlaff’s parents?

Parker Retzlaff’s family story is closely tied to the beginning of his racing career. His father, Brian Retzlaff, played a particularly prominent role in Parker’s growth, working as his mechanic, crew member, and marketing manager during the early years of his career.

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Brian also ran automotive businesses in Wisconsin, giving Parker an environment in which working with cars and motorsports became part of everyday life. His work in automotive and drain-cleaning businesses has also connected the family to practical, locally focused work.

Parker is also publicly associated with Lisa Retzlaff, although information differs on whether she is his biological mother or stepmother. However, she is identified as a member of the family and described as supportive of Parker’s racing ambitions.

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Parker is the youngest of three siblings, with two sisters, Ashley Matuszewski and Dakotah Lea Fatla. Both sisters have families of their own. Dakotah studied Criminal Justice at Nicolet College.

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Where did Brian Retzlaff and Lisa Retzlaff meet?

The family information available online focuses much more heavily on Brian’s role in Parker’s racing journey than on Brian and Lisa’s personal history. The information identifies Brian as Parker’s father and Lisa as a parental figure, but it does not provide a documented account of their first meeting, courtship, or marriage.

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What is better understood is Brian’s involvement in Parker’s childhood and racing development. The father and son attended dirt races together in Wisconsin, and Brian became deeply involved in Parker’s early racing operation.

What ethnicity are Parker Retzlaff’s parents?

Parker Retzlaff’s parents, Brian Retzlaff and Lisa Retzlaff, are white. The family is American and has strong ties to Wisconsin, where Parker was born and began his racing journey. His father, Brian, also played an important role in supporting Parker’s early career in motorsports.

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Parker Retzlaff’s relationship with his parents

Parker Retzlaff’s relationship with his family has played an important role in his journey as a racer, particularly his bond with his father, Brian Retzlaff. Racing was something the father and son experienced together long before Parker reached the NASCAR ranks.

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Speaking about his childhood, Parker recalled, “We watched a lot of dirt racing. When I was younger, my dad and I attended so many off road dirt races in Wisconsin. That led my dad to getting me a mini dirt sprint car at age six.”

Brian’s involvement went beyond simply taking his son to races. Available family reporting states that he worked as Parker’s mechanic, crew member, and marketing manager during the early years of his racing career. That hands-on involvement gave Parker an early introduction to both the competitive and practical sides of motorsports.

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The influence of those early experiences is evident in Parker’s own recollection of his childhood. Dirt tracks in Wisconsin became part of his upbringing, while his father’s support helped turn an interest in racing into a serious pursuit.

There is considerably less publicly available information about Parker’s relationship with Lisa Retzlaff. Family reporting identifies her as supportive of his racing career, while Parker’s wider family includes his sisters, Ashley Matuszewski and Dakotah Lea Fatla.

For Parker, though, the story of his racing career clearly begins with those early weekends at Wisconsin dirt tracks with his father. What started with watching races together eventually led Brian to get his son a mini dirt sprint car at just six years old, setting Parker on the path toward the NASCAR ranks.