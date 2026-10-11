Who Are Ryan Preece’s Parents? Everything To Know About His Family

Ryan Preece has built his reputation in NASCAR through years of grit, persistence, and grassroots racing. His path from New England’s short-track modifieds to the NASCAR Cup Series was anything but straightforward, requiring long drives, countless hours around race cars, and plenty of hands-on work behind the scenes. Throughout that journey, his parents, Jeff and Jodie Preece, have remained an important part of his story, supporting his racing ambitions since he first climbed behind the wheel as a young boy.

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Who is Ryan Preece’s father?

Ryan Preece’s father is Jeff Preece. Jeff is a longtime racing enthusiast and former grassroots racer who competed on local short tracks across the American Northeast. During his own racing days, Jeff drove Pro Stock cars, most notably piloting a white-and-blue number 4 car at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut.

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Outside his time behind the wheel, Jeff worked as a skilled tradesman and mechanic, spending his free time building, tuning, and repairing race cars in the family garage. Rather than paying outside teams to prepare race cars, Jeff did all the heavy lifting himself and brought Ryan along to learn how cars work from the ground up.

Jeff has always been Ryan’s biggest role model and hero. When Ryan was just a small child, Jeff would place him on the floorboard of his race car while driving it down local roads, which instantly sparked Ryan’s lifelong love for motorsports.

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As Ryan grew older, Jeff taught him every aspect of the mechanical side of racing, from setting up the chassis to repairing damaged sheet metal after rough races. Today, Jeff remains a constant presence at NASCAR tracks across the country. Fans and crew members often see him standing near the team hauler, walking along the pit road, and cheering for Ryan during Cup Series race weekends.

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Who is Ryan Preece’s mother?

Ryan Preece’s mother is Jodie Preece. While her husband and youngest son spent long hours in the garage working on race cars, Jodie served as the steady backbone of the household in Berlin, Connecticut.

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Ryan is the youngest of three sons born to Jeff and Jodie, growing up alongside his older brothers, Matt Preece and Sean Preece. Raising three active boys meant managing a busy home filled with sports practices, school commitments, and weekend travel schedules.

Jodie has always preferred to stay out of the public spotlight, allowing her son’s driving accomplishments to take center stage. Even though she maintains a quiet life away from the media, her steady emotional support gave Ryan the confidence to pursue a difficult and risky career in professional motorsports.

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During Ryan’s teenage years, she supported the entire family as they packed up trailers and traveled to local tracks across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. Her encouragement helped Ryan balance his high school education at Xavier High School while chasing his goal of becoming a full-time professional driver.

What is Ryan Preece’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Both Jeff and Jodie Preece hold American nationality. They were born and raised in the United States and have spent their entire lives in New England, establishing deep family roots in Connecticut.

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In terms of ethnic background, Ryan Preece’s parents are Caucasian and American. They raised their three sons in the quiet suburban town of Berlin, Connecticut, where the family was well known in the local community and short-track racing scene.

Growing up in a traditional blue-collar household helped shape the grounded, humble attitude Ryan carries in the NASCAR garage today. Even after reaching the highest level of stock car racing, Ryan frequently returns home to Connecticut to spend time with his parents, brothers, and childhood friends.

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How did Ryan Preece’s parents influence his racing career?

Ryan Preece’s parents played a major role in his journey from local short tracks to the NASCAR Cup Series. Racing requires a significant investment of time, money, and effort, and the Preece family did not have the corporate backing that many young drivers have. Instead, Jeff and Jodie Preece made personal sacrifices to keep Ryan’s racing career moving forward.

The family handled much of the work themselves, from building and maintaining the cars to transporting them to tracks around the region. Jeff was heavily involved in the mechanical side of Ryan’s development, working alongside his son and helping him understand what it took to make a race car faster. Looking back, Preece has often credited those early experiences with shaping both his driving style and his work ethic.

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One of Preece’s earliest memories of racing came from his father’s Pro Stock car. He recalled riding on the floor beside Jeff while his father drove the car around their hometown in Connecticut. “That’s the significance to me, that’s when I kind of found my passion for racing coming to light and knew that I really wanted to do it,” Preece said.

Preece summed up one of his father’s biggest lessons in four words: “Don’t be OK with being average.” He explained that Jeff would never let him simply sit around with nothing to do, instead encouraging him to find something to work on. That mentality eventually became a defining part of Preece’s approach to racing.

Preece has never forgotten what his father gave up to help him pursue his dream. “He sacrificed so much for me growing up – I know he has. He didn’t have the opportunities, but he gave me every opportunity to succeed as a racer,” Preece said.

That bond was highlighted during NASCAR’s 2023 Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Preece drove a No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford featuring a paint scheme based on Jeff’s 1998 late-model car. He also surprised his father with a diecast model of the throwback car as a tribute to the man who helped spark his passion for racing.

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For Preece, the tribute was about more than recreating an old paint scheme. It was a way to recognize the sacrifices his father made and the role he played in helping his son reach NASCAR’s biggest stage.