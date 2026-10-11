Who Are Sam Mayer’s Parents? Meet Scott Mayer and Susanne Mayer

Sam Mayer has just secured his spot in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase, but he had to work very hard for it. The Wisconsin-born driver managed to survive an early collision in Daytona before finishing 25th, just enough to qualify as the 10th seed in the Chase. It is not the most appealing way of entering the Chase, but then again, Sam Mayer has been struggling all season.

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Who are Sam Mayer’s parents?

The only people who have been by Sam’s side from his early years, when he used to grasp a toy steering wheel, are Scott and Susanne Mayer. Scott is not only a racing father but also a former IndyCar driver who raced in the first three events of the 2003 season and even attempted to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. In addition, Scott founded the QPS Employment Group in 1985, which is currently one of the biggest staffing firms in the Midwest.

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Susanne Mayer is another supportive figure for Sam. She is the one who used to be an alderwoman in Franklin, Wisconsin, and had many connections in the community. Moreover, Sam has a sister, and their family ties are very strong. On the other hand, Scott and Susanne are the people who worked a lot for their community. For instance, Scott founded QPS, which is now an employee-owned firm, while Susanne supported community issues for decades.

Where did Scott Mayer and Susanne Mayer meet?

This is where things get a bit cloudy and, quite frankly, endearing. The details of Scott and Susanne’s early lives are a bit of a mystery, but the facts we know paint a picture of two individuals who had created a life for themselves in Franklin, Wisconsin, well before Sam ever drove a go-kart.

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Scott was a young businessman operating QPS from his parents’ basement in his teens. Susanne had been establishing herself in the community at the same time. They got married and moved to a large 100-acre property in Franklin, where Scott had paved a go-kart track complete with some of the most notable corners of race courses.

Susanne wasn’t just a spectator. She was right there in the golf cart the day four-year-old Sam took off at full speed, leaving everyone in the dust. “At one point we’d be over at Badger Raceway and the races would actually be boring because he’d be so far in the lead,” Susanne recalled. They met, they built a home, and they accidentally created a racing prodigy.

What is the ethnicity of Sam Mayer’s parents?

Sam Mayer is American, born and raised in Franklin, Wisconsin. His family’s roots trace back to German heritage; Mayer is a common German surname, and Wisconsin has a deep history of German immigration. While specific ethnic details about Scott and Susanne aren’t publicly documented, the Mayer family fits the mold of Midwest American life: hardworking, grounded, and deeply connected to their community.

What matters more than ethnicity is the environment they created. Scott’s racing background and Susanne’s unwavering support gave Sam the tools he needed to chase a dream that most kids only talk about. They didn’t just raise a NASCAR driver; they raised a competitor who knows how to handle pressure.

Inside Sam Mayer’s relationship with his parents

The bond between Sam and his parents is unmistakable. When Sam won his first Xfinity Series race at Road America in 2023, Susanne was in victory lane, tears streaming down her face. “Well I was crying my eyes out so I couldn’t see everything,” she told TMJ4. Scott was equally emotional, saying, “We were praying God’s will. We had no idea, but we trusted God”.

Scott has been Sam’s biggest believer since day one. “I put him in the go-kart and I said, ‘Now go around easy and I’m going to follow you around in the golf cart.’ He took off at full speed, didn’t spin out and left my mom and I in the dust,” Scott remembered. That trust has never wavered.

The Chase is here, and Sam Mayer is embracing the underdog role. He enters the postseason 70 points behind Justin Allgaier, but he’s not sweating it. “We’re almost kind of racing for free just because the pressure’s off,” Mayer told FanBuzz. “We’re the ones attacking, and if we can make it happen, we make it happen”.

For Sam Mayer, the support of Scott and Susanne has been part of his racing journey from the very beginning. Now, as he takes on the Xfinity Series postseason with little pressure and plenty to prove, their belief in him remains just as important. Whatever the outcome, the road to this point has been a family effort, built on early sacrifices, faith, and a shared love for racing.