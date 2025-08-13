Who Are Tyler Reddick’s Parents? All About Clarence Reddick and Geri Reddick

Being one of the strongest Cup Series contenders in this era, Tyler Reddick is a NASCAR star. His plentiful achievements are a strong testament to his racing prowess. From hoisting back-to-back Xfinity Series championship trophies in 2018-2019 to clinching 8 wins in NASCAR’s premier level, Reddick has come a long way. But the beginning of this glittering journey was with one of the two most important people in his life. So let us take a deep dive into who Reddick’s parents were.

Who are Tyler Reddick’s parents?

Every legendary athlete has strong pillars of support. For Tyler Reddick, it has been his parents who have supported and uplifted his racing ambitions from a very young age. His father, Clarence Reddick, has been omnipresent throughout his career. From seeing him through a smooth induction into the racing world at a tender age of 4 to cheering on Tyler’s NASCAR achievements, Clarence’s efforts have been endless. He has also been spotted at the racetrack several times. For instance, Clarence was photographed talking to Michael Jordan, NBA legend and 23XI Racing team owner, during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 in June 2023.

Besides being supportive, Clarence has also been an early life coach for Reddick when he raced mini sprints, midgets, dirt late models, and sprint cars. In an interview with The Athletic in May 2024, Tyler revealed that his father would try to regulate his passion. “I always remember my dad would have to be like, “Alright, you’re doing good, but let’s bring it back just a little bit.” He never had to ask me to go faster and I was pretty much that way in anything I got into. It was always like, “Alright, that’s really, really aggressive. Just pull it back a little bit and you’ll go a little bit faster.”

As for Tyler Reddick’s mother, Geri (or Gerri) Reddick, she has kept an even lower public profile than Clarence. There is little information about her personal and professional life, yet her influence on Reddick’s career and life is undeniable. Like her husband, Clarence, she supported Tyler’s journey from local dirt tracks in California to becoming a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Where did Clarence Reddick and Geri Reddick meet?

Again, information is sparse about the personal lives of Tyler Reddick’s parents. Clarence and Geri Reddick both hail from North Carolina. After their marriage, the Reddick couple welcomed their son into this world on January 11th, 1996, in the humble hamlet of Corning, California. In a 2024 interview, Tyler revealed his emotional attachment to the place where he grew up: “The wide open spaces…I could turn around and look behind me at the mountains to my east (the Cascades), 20 or 30 miles away. They were always really pretty to look at in the mornings.”

Tyler Reddick added about the beautiful surroundings of Corning, where he could engage in many activities. “Lake Shasta has had some rougher days these days, but you could go camping out there during the summer months when that lake was still really prominent and filled up. And during the winter months, you go skiing up there and snowboarding. So it was just a really cool area for me to grow up.” But Reddick spent his formative years in DuQuoin, Illinois, after his family relocated there during his childhood.

Inside Tyler Reddick’s Relationship with His Parents

As we already know, both Clarence and Geri Reddick have steadfastly supported their son’s career. Although Tyler Reddick’s family background was away from the racetrack – his grandfather, Benny Brown, founded the country music label BBR Music Group – his parents did not hinder his motorsports journey. To this day, they actively root for their son on social media as well, as the couple handles a joint Instagram account. Over there, they post pictures and updates about their son’s racetrack achievements.

During Tyler Reddick’s wedding to long-time Alexa DeLeon in July 2024, Clarence was worried. That is because his son might have partied too hard at the cost of his well-being. Reddick recalled the incident in September last year: “The groomsmen, myself, we drank a lot of Cincoro tequila before the ceremony. We had a little too much fun…And directly connected to that was my father, absolutely stressed out, worried about my well-being at all times. So, I kinda s—— it up a little bit, but I had a once-in-a-lifetime recovery for the rest of the wedding and bounced back.”

Evidently, both Clarence and Geri Reddick are actively involved in their son's life. Although they keep low profiles online, their presence is undeniable.