“Who Can Be in More Pain?” – Bubba Wallace Criticizes America’s Food Palate After One Day in Mexico

One of NASCAR’s quietest but most compelling storylines? Bubba Wallace’s road course revival. For years, the 23XI Racing driver battled the twisty layouts with frustration and little reward. Because road courses weren’t just tough — they were brutal. But lately, the tide has turned. Wallace has been steadily cracking the code, lap by lap, corner by corner. Now, as the Cup Series heads to Mexico City, he’s no longer just surviving — he’s starting to thrive. His turnaround isn’t loud, but it’s real. And Sunday’s race could be another major step in his road course redemption tour.

The reason? Bubba Wallace is putting in the work — and it’s paying off. A second-place qualifying run at COTA in March and a 14.8 average finish on road courses this season prove his growth is real. But while the on-track gains are impressive, it was his off-track taste test in Mexico that sparked laughs. After just one day sampling local cuisine, Wallace didn’t hold back. He playfully threw shade at America’s spice game! Looks like he’s heating up in more ways than one.

Bubba Wallace prefers the Mexican spices

On June 13, during his press conference at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Bubba Wallace gave fans a glimpse into his off-track adventures in Mexico City. When asked about his arrival and what he’d been up to, Bubba shared a lighthearted moment filled with cultural firsts.

“We got here, Wednesday afternoon…. Got to just dive deeper into the Mexican culture and, understand, you know, eating different foods and candies and stuff. And they love their spice here, and it’s good,” said Wallace. So, from boat racing to bold flavors, Bubba’s already soaking up every bit of the Mexico City energy, on and off the track. However, Bubba Wallace didn’t just sample the track in Mexico — he got a real taste of the local spice, too.

Comparing flavor firepower between Mexico and the U.S., he couldn’t help but call out the difference. “So I think the spice levels here compared to back home in the States is — you know — they’ll bring out three different sauces, right? And they’re like, ‘This one’s good, this one’s medium, this one’s really hot.’ Like, they warn you beforehand, right? And we do the same, right? ‘” said Bubba. But the twist? Wallace says Mexico’s heat comes with flavor, while back home it’s just “stupid hot” with no real payoff. So, one day in, and Bubba’s already got a new favorite pit stop.

And Bubba Wallace didn’t hold back when it came to America’s spice game — and he brought the heat with his words. After diving into Mexico’s flavorful cuisine, he delivered a spicy take of his own. “Well, when you get home — when you go home — ours is stupid hot. No flavor. Nothing at all, right? Their hottest one has a little bit of a kick — it has a decent kick to it — but it has a tremendous amount of flavor to go with it. And so I’m like, they’re doing it right down here. So, I do appreciate that fact. I think we’re just looking for who can be in more pain the most in the States — and that’s good for us,” said Bubba.

So, Wallace came for the racing but stayed for the seasoning — and it’s safe to say, his taste buds picked a favorite. As he enjoys the spice of Mexico, a local driver is basking in the love showered by his hometown fans.

Daniel Suarez was blown away by fan reception

This weekend, Mexico City will not only welcome NASCAR on its historic return, but also one of its own. Daniel Suarez, a Mexican native and the only one to ever win a NASCAR National Series title (2016 Xfinity Series), was hyped to race in his hometown. Ahead of this week, Suarez said, “The Mexico race is something that I’ve been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I’m not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself.” The excitement was real, and Suarez knew he would receive a warm welcome back, but he didn’t expect it to be this good!

Speaking to the media in Mexico, Suarez said, “I had an expectation on the hype of the people and the energy… The entire weekend has exceeded any expectations I had… I’ve been living a dream… Hopefully I can continue to have fun… We’re making history right here, not just NASCAR, not just me, but the entire country of Mexico.”

Suarez is feeling the love, and he hopes this can translate to a strong finish as he will be doing double duty this weekend! Suarez will race for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series on Saturday before getting into his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet on Sunday. While his Cup Series results have left a lot to be desired this season, a win at his home track to secure a playoff berth would be the dream outcome for #99.

What are your expectations for the Mexico City weekend? Let us know in the comments!