The battle is reaching a climax, with one side losing terribly. This legal battle emerged in October 2024, when Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team and Front Row Motorsports filed a lawsuit against NASCAR. As things stand now, both teams are set to lose their charters, the very system they are fighting against. Although the plaintiffs are leaving no stone unturned in retaining their financial security, what is NASCAR contemplating with its new gains?

The charter system has been in place since 2016, and guarantees race purses to teams regardless of their speed and performance. They are a big retention factor for sponsors, the main lifeline of teams in NASCAR. Hence, the recipients are no less enthusiastic in the event of Michael Jordan’s downfall, as an expert notes.

Two NASCAR teams are on standby as scavengers

Well, it would be scavenging if NASCAR ends up with Michael Jordan’s lost assets. That is what a three-judge panel ruled in favor of in June, claiming that the plaintiffs cannot enjoy the charters while also suing them. Both 23XI Racing and FRM have six combined charters, and with only 36 charters in the Cup Series, they are highly sought after.

Teams are willing to pay tens of millions of dollars for just one charter – Spire Motorsports bought one in 2023 for $40 million. However, that is also giving Jordan and Co. a reason to file a separate motion. According to attorney Jeffrey Kessler, “NASCAR has signaled its intention to immediately move to sell or issue Plaintiffs’ charters to other entities, putting Plaintiffs in irreparable jeopardy of never getting their charters back and going out of business.”

This has prompted 23XI and FRM to file another preliminary injunction to protect their charters until December 1st, the trial date for the NASCAR lawsuit. But what if this goes sideways, and the teams end up competing as open teams? NASCAR expert Eric Estepp explored the sanctioning body’s options with the acquired charters. “We know Legacy Motor Club is interested in buying a third charter – Jimmie Johnson recently expressed confidence…They’ve tried to purchase one from Rick Ware Racing, but that’s also tied up in a separate issue, may not be going anywhere. So perhaps this lawsuit presents Legacy with an opportunity to expand.”

Indeed, Legacy is in a lawsuit with RWR, which had allegedly promised Jimmie Johnson‘s team a charter for the 2026 season. However, the situation led to RWR delaying their sale to 2027, leaving Jimmie Johnson’s team fuming, as they look to expand after a season with marked improvement. Johnson has thrown out names like Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love as young talents he has an eye on, so if LMC does end up profiting from this lawsuit, don’t be surprised to see some Xfinity aces rise up the ranks.

Meanwhile, RFK Racing is involved in a charter lease agreement with Rick Ware for Ryan Preece’s #60 car, and they could also be a prospective buyer in case of Michael Jordan’s loss. Estepp continued, “RFK Racing may be another prospective buyer. They are currently leasing their charter from Rick Ware Racing. But Rick Ware’s new owner recently suggested that he’s not interested in selling off that charter completely. So if RFK were ever to establish a third full-time car long-term, they may have to buy a charter from somewhere else. This could be their opportunity as well.”

Clearly, the landscape of opportunities looks grim for Michael Jordan at present. Meanwhile, however, respect for the NBA legend is undiminished on the racetracks.

Getting a salute amidst a glorious streak

Salutes to Michael Jordan can hardly cease, as the 6-time NBA champion has left a legacy of excellence. During the 1995-1996 season, the Chicago Bulls, under Jordan’s leadership, rolled out what fans call the ‘perfect season’. That was because of their whopping 72-10 record and eventual championship. That legendary storyline emerged in Chase Briscoe’s mind when he raced in Sonoma on Sunday.

Starting runner-up and finishing runner-up, Briscoe hounded the race leader throughout the NASCAR Cup Series race. But he could not succeed, as Shane Van Gisbergen is riding a jaw-dropping streak of road course victories. The Kiwi speedster started his victory ride in Mexico City. And he has not come off it yet, picking up consecutive wins in Chicago and Sonoma.

Witnessing SVG’s brilliance prompted Chase Briscoe to compare him with the one and only Michael Jordan. He said post-race, “I obviously never played basketball against Michael Jordan in his prime. But I feel like that’s what it was probably like.” SVG led for 97 of 110 laps. He overcame a pair of cautions in the final 12 laps and held Briscoe at bay. SVG was grateful to Briscoe for his kind words: “I’ve really enjoyed my time in NASCAR. Thanks, everybody, for making me feel so welcome. Hopefully, I’m here for a long time to come.”

While Michael Jordan has incomparable respect on the racetrack, he is facing a challenge in the courtroom. Let us see how the NASCAR lawsuit unfolds for both sides.