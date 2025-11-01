Who Designs the NASCAR Xfinity Championship Trophy? Inside the Making of Racing’s Crown Jewel

For the aspiring young drivers who want to compete at the biggest level of NASCAR, the Xfinity Series championship stands as the ultimate prize. That radiant trophy is not just hardware. It’s a symbol of sacrifice, speed, and a season’s worth of tough battles fought on the track. But behind its shiny and flashy surface lies some fine craftsmanship that turned a piece of metal into a legacy. Let’s dive into what makes this crown jewel so extraordinary.

Who designs and crafts the Xfinity Championship Trophy?

Jostens, the go-to name for making championship crowns across pro sports like the NFL and NBA, has been the driving force behind NASCAR’s Xfinity Series trophies for years. They stepped up big time in 2015 when Xfinity took over as title sponsor, teaming with Comcast’s brand team to craft a fresh look that shows high-speed tech and innovation.

The style and structure remain the same each year, but the color themes can see changes. In 2021, it was reported that the trophy weighed 30 pounds and was 36 inches tall and 18 inches wide.

“The stylish hardware was designed by Jostens, and its design reflects a waving checkered flag and representative of high-performance speed and technology,” noted NBC Sports. This partnership ensures every detail nods to the series’ tributary role to the Cup level, blending sponsor flair with racing heritage.

Drivers couldn’t hide their excitement back then, and it set the tone for what Jostens delivers today. Regan Smith, a two-time series champ, said, “I think the new trophy is awesome… It’s got a new look to it, and hopefully it’ll be on my mantle in about nine months,” he said in awe after seeing the trophy for the first time.

Jostens’ Oklahoma City crew handles the heavy workload, drawing on decades of experience to make sure the trophy feels as premium and worthy for the driver who lifts it after keeping his life on the track for the whole season. It’s not just about looking premium; it’s built to last, a keepsake that this season’s winner, one of Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, or Carson Kvapil, will cherish this crown even after they hang up the racing life.

What are the materials, design process & hidden details in the Xfinity Series Championship Trophy?

The design kicks off with close huddles between Jostens, NASCAR officials, and Xfinity marketers, zeroing in on themes like velocity and connectivity that mirror the sponsor’s vibe. Sketches evolve into 3D models, tested for balance and WOW factor, and then these prototypes are spun on turntables to catch the right amount of light for reflections.

By 2015, this prototype led to a sleek, flag-inspired design that’s become the series standard, tweaked over seasons to show the essence of ever-evolving sport without losing that original touch. No public word on exact costs, but Jostens’ track record of working with multi-billion dollar companies and custom-carved awards suggests a hefty investment in quality.

Materials-wise, while specifics stay unknown for the championship piece, Jostens leans on durable alloys like those in their COTA Xfinity race trophy. Hidden gems include subtle engravings of the best moments of the winner throughout the season. These milestones are carved very carefully for winners to discover later, only if they look carefully, which adds layers of personal triumph.

Matt Lederer, Xfinity’s senior director of sports brand marketing, hit it spot-on: “We wanted it to be different. We felt it was important to stand out.” These subtle touches turn a simple award into a conversation starter, whispering emotional stories of close calls and comeback wins even after decades. But how has it changed over the years?

How the 2025 Xfinity Series championship trophy differs from previous years

For the 2025 trophy design, Jostens stuck close to the 2015 blueprint but did a few tweaks reflecting the series’ growth, like nods to new venues such as the Chicago street course added in 2023. The red strip on the top has been changed to a blue one.

Unlike earlier models that felt static after two decades of the same design, this repetition motivates the tech-forward to add some freshness, capturing the hybrid push in modern racing without changing the core theme.

It’s a subtle evolution, but it keeps the original essence, with finer lines for today’s times, making it a bit lighter to keep on the shelf but still holding heavy memories.

The real shift shines in personalization: 2025 pieces reportedly include driver-specific base plates, a step up from uniform designs pre-2020, letting the probable winner for the upcoming Xfinity final engrave their season’s worthy memories in the trophy. No massive redesign like the Cup’s Bill France Cup rename in 2020, but these refinements keep it fresh amid a packed field.

As Jayski noted in season previews, the trophy’s updated shine feels like a worthy crown to fit the winner in a nail-biter year. It’s proof that Jostens listens, evolving just enough to honor the past while racing toward tomorrow.

In the end, the Xfinity championship trophy isn’t just a trophy that is given to a race winner; it’s earned through blood, sweat, and discipline that a driver has to carry not just for one or two races but for the whole year. It’s a beacon for the next generation of wheelmen. It reminds us why we love the sport, not just for the thrill but for the whole year of grit that drivers show.

