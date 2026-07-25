Who Is Alex Bowman’s Fiancee? Everything You Need to Know About Chloe Henderson

Recently, news broke that Alex Bowman was announcing his retirement at the end of the 2027 season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be closing the curtain on a 13-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series. Frankly, it was a surprising decision, given that he will be 35 in 2027, and drivers older than him are still racing. However, he did say once upon a time that he wouldn’t race beyond that age. When Bowman does hang up his boots, he will probably go back to a loving family, namely his fiancee Chloe.

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Who Is Alex Bowman’s Fiancee, Chloe Henderson?

Bowman and his partner Chloe Henderson have been dating for a long time. To be honest, very little is known about her personal life, as she has gone to great lengths to keep it private. However, what is well-known is that she lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with Bowman and is a proud owner of three dogs. Last year, Bowman proposed to her and the couple officially became engaged. However, there is no word on when the wedding is taking place.

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What is Chloe Henderson’ height and age?

Once again, since Henderson has been relatively low-key about her personal details, very little is known about her height and age. Some guesses would put her in the range of 24 or 25 years old, or close to Bowman’s age.

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How did Alex Bowman and Chloe Henderson meet?

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much information on how Alex Bowman and his fiancee met. However, it is well-known that the couple began dating in 2023 and had been going strong for a long time. Their public story began, thanks to some social media posts of them together. Since then, Henderson has shown up to a fair number of NASCAR races to support Alex Bowman. She even celebrated with him when he took his last Cup win at Chicago in 2024.

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There’s actually a funny story about that Chicago win in 2024. Henderson had written on her Instagram story, “So proud of you and the whole 48 team, deserves this more than anything… now time to open that special bottle.” The bottle was a Bourbon bought in 2022 and they were saving it for a special occasion. Two years and a snapped 80-race winless streak was just the right occasion to open it. He said during the post-race press conference, “I’ve got a couple bottles that were bought early in the ’22 that were like the next win we’re going to drink these, and they’ve been sitting on the counter way too f**king long.”

What does Chloe Henderson do for a living?

According to some reports, Alex Bowman’s fiancee is a former hair stylist. Her Instagram profile also describes her as a ‘dog mom’ with their dogs, Merle, Finn and Huck. The love for animals is something that the couple share, so it wasn’t too surprising that they owned three dogs

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What is Chloe Henderson’ Instagram account?

Chloe Henderson can be found on Instagram and on sister app Threads. However, her account is private, but she does have more than a thousand followers. Of course, she has also featured on Alex Bowman’s Instagram profile. This was when he posted a picture of him proposing to her and he captioned it, ‘Did a thing’.

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Now that Bowman is retiring after the 2027 season, he and Henderson may most likely focus on each other. That includes officially tying the knot and settling for married life with their dogs. Until then, Alex Bowman is going to see out the remainder of the current 2026 season and his final year, before he steps away.