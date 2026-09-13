Who is Austin Hill’s Wife? Everything to Know About Ashlyn Hill

Ashlyn Hill has spent much of her life around racing, but she rarely seeks the spotlight herself. As Austin Hill’s wife, she has experienced the highs and pressures that come with life in NASCAR. Her story, however, started long before Austin became an Xfinity Series regular. It’s a story shaped by racing, family, and a relationship that grew alongside their lives.

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Who is Austin Hill’s wife, Ashlyn Hill?

Ashlyn Hill is Austin Hill’s wife and longtime partner. She grew up around grassroots racing in North Carolina. Her father and brother were involved in racing. Her brother raced Bandolero cars before working on race cars. Ashlyn often spent her childhood around racetracks and teams. That environment eventually brought her closer to Austin.

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She has deliberately stayed away from constant public attention. Her recent podcast appearance offered more personal details. Ashlyn described herself as very private during that conversation. “I’ve been with Austin since I was like a hot 16.”

Her life now centers heavily around family and racing. She travels with Austin and their children during race weekends. The family has also experienced NASCAR’s hectic travel schedule together.

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What is Ashlyn Hill’s profession?

Ashlyn Hill’s specific profession isn’t publicly documented. She appears primarily focused on motherhood and family life. She also supports Austin throughout his demanding racing career. That support includes traveling during parts of the NASCAR season.

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Ashlyn has spoken openly about raising three children. She became a mother relatively young during Austin’s racing climb. She said their first daughter arrived when she was 21. At that time, Austin was competing in the K&N Series.

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Her role also involves managing family life around racing. That can mean travel, childcare, and frequent schedule changes. She has described those experiences with plenty of humor. Her podcast stories show a busy family behind racing’s spotlight.

How did Austin Hill and Ashlyn Hill meet?

Austin and Ashlyn first met at Summer Shootout. They were both about 12 years old then. The event took place around Charlotte’s grassroots racing scene. She noticed him through the racing community surrounding them.

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She asked others whether Austin was a good kid. She received an encouraging answer and started dating him. Their first relationship lasted through that summer. Distance eventually ended their childhood romance.

Austin lived in Georgia, while Ashlyn lived in North Carolina. Neither had a driver’s license to bridge that distance. They remained friendly and continued to see each other at racing events. Then, at 16, they started dating again. “So then when we turned 16, we started dating again.”

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Their relationship continued through high school and long-distance weekends. Austin would visit North Carolina on some weekends. Ashlyn sometimes traveled to Georgia instead. They eventually became engaged during Ashlyn’s senior year. The proposal happened during a family cruise.

Ashlyn recalled turning around and finding Austin behind her. He had already asked her father for permission. They married the following year, when Ashlyn was 19.

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Do Ashlyn Hill and Austin Hill have children?

Yes, Ashlyn and Austin Hill have three children together. Their children are Lynnlee, Kensley, and Barrett. Richard Childress Racing confirms the names of all three children.

Lynnlee was their first child and arrived when Ashlyn was 21. She was born in November, according to Ashlyn’s interview. Kensley followed, giving the couple two daughters. Their youngest child is their son, Barrett.

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The couple announced their third pregnancy in July 2021. The announcement said Kensley would become a big sister.

The children now travel with their parents during racing weekends. Ashlyn has described those trips as chaotic but memorable. Her stories include crowded flights and unpredictable family moments. That everyday chaos gives their racing life a personal side.