All You Need to Know About Brad Keselowski’s Wife, Paige White!

Apart from being a NASCAR champ and co-owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski is also a complete family guy. And a big part of that life is his wife, Paige White. White is a North Carolina native with deep ties to racing, and over the years, the two have built a life filled with love, kids, and some pretty meaningful work outside the track, too.

So, who is Paige White? How did she and Keselowski cross paths, and what’s their life like off the track? From their sweet love story to Paige’s own background and career, here are all the answers for Brad Keselowski’s better half.

Who is Brad Keselowski’s wife, Paige White?

Paige White, now Paige Keselowski, was born on April 6, 1988, right in the heart of racing country — North Carolina. Motorsports practically run in her blood. While she inherits a racing background from her father’s side, her mother kept the family grounded as racing brought them the thrill.

Paige, herself, didn’t just stick to the trackside life, though. She went on to study psychology with a pre-med minor at East Carolina University, graduating in 2010. Smart, thoughtful, and grounded, Paige brings a calm balance to the fast-paced world (literally) Brad Keselowski lives in.

What is Paige White’s height and age?

As of now, Paige White is 37 years old. While she’s not someone who shares a lot of personal stats online (and we respect that!), based on photos of her standing next to Brad, who’s 5’10”, she looks to be somewhere around 5’4″ to 5’6″. So, yep, right around average height, and always looking effortlessly elegant in every public appearance.

How did Brad Keselowski and Paige White meet?

Brad Keselowski and Paige White go way back, like early 2000s back. While they’ve kept the details of their first meeting pretty private (as many couples in the spotlight do), it’s no secret that racing played a big role in bringing them together. Both Paige and Brad grew up around motorsports, so it’s safe to say their worlds collided naturally.

They started dating in 2004, and over the years, their bond only got stronger. After more than a decade together, they officially said “I do” in 2017. While we might not know the exact “where” or “how” of their love story’s beginning, their shared roots in North Carolina and deep ties to racing tell us everything we need to know. In essence, it just made sense.

What does Paige White do for a living?

Paige White wears a lot of hats. And we’re not just talking about her life as a mom and Brad’s biggest cheerleader. Professionally, she plays a hands-on role in something pretty close to the couple’s heart: Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation.

The foundation supports veterans, first responders, and their families, and Paige is right there in the mix. She is helping organize events, doing outreach, and keeping the mission front and center. It’s not about the spotlight for her; she’s all about giving back and making a real impact. Paige might not be racing laps, but she’s absolutely helping others cross important finish lines.

Meet Brad and Paige Keselowski’s children

If you have been stalking Paige Keselowski’s Instagram for long, you’d have found a bio that once read: “Executive assistant to Scarlett and Autumn.” And honestly? That feels pretty accurate. Keselowski and White are now proud parents to three adorable kiddos (and counting!).

Their first daughter, Scarlett, was born on May 15, 2015, followed by Autumn on November 30, 2019. In 2023, they welcomed their first son, Maize, on November 4th. And earlier this year, the Keselowski crew shared some big news. Baby number four is on the way! Paige posted a sweet photo in February with the caption, “Keselowski party of 6, coming soon!”

Between racing and parenting, it’s safe to say life in the Keselowski household is always full throttle.

Who are Paige White’s parents?

Paige White didn’t just stumble into the racing world; she was pretty much born into it. Her dad, Louis White, used to race stock cars, so the sound of engines and weekends at the track were just part of growing up. Her mom, Vanessa Furlough White, has always been a strong, supportive presence in her life, cheering her on through every chapter. Paige also has a brother named Tyler White, and the whole White family is known to be a very close-knit one. Whether it’s racing, family milestones, or just everyday life, they’ve always had each other’s backs.

Paige White’s social media accounts

White is active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her family life, philanthropic work, and special moments with Brad, on and off the track. Her official Instagram handle is @paigekeselowski. She also maintains a presence on X (formerly Twitter), with the handle @Paigekeselowki. Do note that her Instagram account is private.

Wrapping up

At the end of the day, Paige White Keselowski is way more than just “Brad’s wife.” She’s a hands-on mom, a big-hearted supporter of veterans and first responders, and someone who’s been around racing her whole life. From her North Carolina roots to life in the fast lane with Brad, Paige brings a whole lot of heart, hustle, and purpose to everything she does. Whether it’s raising a growing family or helping run a foundation, she’s clearly the calm, cool, and collected co-pilot behind one of NASCAR’s biggest names.