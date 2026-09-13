Who Is Carson Hocevar’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Tabitha Swatosh

Carson Hocevar’s rising NASCAR profile has naturally drawn more attention to his life away from the track. In 2026, fans have also taken a growing interest in his connection with social media personality Tabitha Swatosh. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, fueling plenty of curiosity about the nature of their relationship. So, who is Tabitha Swatosh, and what do we know about her?

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Who is Carson Hocevar’s girlfriend, Tabitha Swatosh?

Tabitha Swatosh is an American content creator from Lamar, Missouri. She was born on August 25, 2000. Before social media, she competed in beauty pageants. She won Missouri Teen in 2018 and other local titles.

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Her small-town background remains part of her public identity. She later attended Missouri State University, where she studied media and marketing. Her original plans involved working around sports and broadcasting. TikTok eventually changed those plans dramatically.

She started posting after receiving advice from a media teacher. One early story involved an embarrassing wardrobe mishap. That video reportedly attracted millions of views very quickly. Her storytelling style helped turn that attention into followers.

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She eventually left college and pursued content creation full-time. Her audience now spans several major social platforms. TikTok remains her biggest platform, with over 15 million followers.

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Her connection with Hocevar became noticeable during the summer of 2026. They appeared together at several public sporting events. Their July appearance received particular attention from NASCAR followers.

What is Tabitha Swatosh’s profession?

Swatosh works primarily as a social media creator and influencer. Her content covers lifestyle, entertainment, beauty, humor, and personal stories. She also works with brands through sponsored campaigns.

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Her career began gaining serious momentum through TikTok storytelling. She built an audience by sharing funny and relatable experiences. That approach eventually turned online popularity into full-time work.

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She has also worked as a model and pageant competitor. Her previous modeling work included several recognizable commercial campaigns. She appeared in Netflix’s Hype House reality series as well.

Swatosh has described social media as her actual career. Brand partnerships became an important part of her income. Her management company also helps handle commercial opportunities.

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Her work now extends beyond simply posting short videos. She maintains audiences across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat. Her official Linktree connects those major accounts together.

How did Carson Hocevar and Tabitha Swatosh meet?

No reliable public report explains their first meeting. Neither person has publicly detailed where they initially met. Their relationship became public through appearances in 2026.

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However, we do know that Swatosh fueled speculation with a July social media post. She mentioned attending an event with a NASCAR driver. Fans quickly connected that description with Hocevar.

On July 16, 2026, they attended the TIME100 Sports Gala. The event took place at Pier 60 in New York City. Photos showed them together during the high-profile evening.

Their NASCAR appearances drew more attention afterward. Swatosh joined Hocevar around the Brickyard 400 weekend. She appeared near him during pre-race activities at Indianapolis.

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However, their first meeting remains publicly undisclosed. There is also no confirmed dating start date available. Both have avoided publicly defining their relationship in detail.

Do Tabitha Swatosh and Carson Hocevar have children?

No, Tabitha Swatosh and Carson Hocevar do not have any children together. The couple was publicly linked in 2026, but neither has announced a pregnancy or plans to start a family. They appear to be focused on their respective careers, with Swatosh continuing her work as a social media creator and Hocevar competing in NASCAR.

What are Tabitha Swatosh’s Social Media Handles?

Swatosh uses @tabithaswatosh on Instagram and TikTok. Her official Linktree also includes a link to her YouTube account. The same page identifies her Instagram and TikTok handles.

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Her Instagram currently has millions of followers and hundreds of posts. She also maintains a separate Snapchat presence under tabswatosh. Snapchat has previously been described as a profitable platform for her.