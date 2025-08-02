All You Need to Know About Chase Briscoe’s Wife, Marissa Briscoe!

Chase Briscoe is a rising star in the NASCAR Cup Series, known for his skillful driving and strong performances. Born December 15, 1994, the 30-year-old Indiana native drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, having rapidly progressed through NASCAR’s ranks thanks to his grit and talent. Briscoe’s journey from dirt tracks in Indiana to the national spotlight has been fueled by perseverance, earning Rookie of the Year honors across the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series, and multiple race wins along the way.

Beyond the track, Chase Briscoe’s life is deeply enriched by his relationship with his wife, Marissa Briscoe, who has been a constant support through his racing career. This article delves into everything you need to know about Marissa. From her early life and education to her family, career, and social media presence.

Who is Chase Briscoe’s wife, Marissa Briscoe?

Marissa Cooper Briscoe is Chase Briscoe’s wife and an important figure behind the scenes of his racing life. She was born on February 18, 1997. As of August 2025, Chase Briscoe’s wife is 28 years old. The exact details of her education, including high school and college, are not publicly available. Similarly, information about her height is not officially known. But, looking at her pictures besides Chase (6 feet 1 inch), it is estimated that Marissa Briscoe is around 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall.

When did Chase Briscoe meet Marissa Briscoe?

Chase Briscoe and Marissa were first publicly seen together at the 2017 NASCAR Awards, suggesting they began dating before then. By 2019, their bond had grown stronger, and the couple tied the knot on 30th November.

What does Marissa Briscoe do for a living?

Marissa Briscoe keeps things pretty low-key as a homemaker, and there’s not much out there about her professional life. In a Forbes interview, she mentioned that she likes pitching in with Chase’s racing whenever she can. She also tags along for some of the endorsement gigs that come with life in the fast lane.

Chase Briscoe and Marissa Briscoe’s children

On March 25, 2021, Marissa Briscoe shared some exciting news on Twitter. She was expecting a baby boy. Later that year, on October 2, she gave birth to their first child, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe. The Briscoe family grew even more on October 8, 2024, when Marissa gave birth to boy-girl twins, Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy. Chase announced the arrival on Instagram with a heartwarming post a day later. “Yesterday @marissabriscoe_ and I were able to bring two new blessings into our family. Meet Cooper Banks Briscoe & Collins Ivy Briscoe,” the caption read.

But their journey to parenthood wasn’t without heartache. Back in May 2020, Marissa suffered a miscarriage, a loss that deeply affected both of them. Chase even dedicated his emotional Xfinity Series win at Darlington later that year to Marissa and the baby they lost.

Meet Marissa Briscoe’s parents

Details about Marissa Briscoe’s parents are private.

Marissa Briscoe’s Instagram

Marissa is active on Instagram under the handle @marissabriscoe_, where she shares photos from their racing life, family activities, and travels, giving fans a personal glimpse into the life of a NASCAR family. Plus, Marissa, along with Chase, also manages the @thebriscoebunch5 Instagram account dedicated to the family of five (the two parents and the three little cuties). Moreover, Marissa is also active on X (@marissabriscoe_), where she regularly posts updates regarding Chase’s NASCAR life and her personal family moments.

Marissa Briscoe may not be in the driver’s seat, but she’s a steady force behind Chase Briscoe’s NASCAR journey. From standing by him through career highs and personal heartbreaks to managing life as a mom of three and keeping fans updated on social media, Marissa plays a key role in the Briscoe family story. Though she keeps much of her personal life private (and we respect that), her presence shines through in Chase’s success, their growing family, and the love they share on and off the track. She’s as much a part of Team Briscoe as anyone.