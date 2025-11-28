Who Is Chris Buescher’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Emma Buescher

Chris Buescher may be fearless behind the wheel, but his biggest challenge wasn’t a superspeedway; it was the first dance at his own wedding! Before he became a part of RFK Racing’s resurgence, Buescher was nervously taking crash course dance lessons just to avoid stepping on his now wife Emma Helton’s toes. Today, Chris and Emma Buescher make one of NASCAR’s most grounded couples, balancing family life with the chaos of racing.

Who is Emma Buescher?

Despite being married to a full-time NASCAR star, Emma Buescher keeps her personal life impressively private. There is no publicly available verified information about her birthdate or full legal name beyond Emma Helton, or where she went to high school or college. However, what we do know is that she dated the RFK driver for years before getting married during the 2018 Easter break and today balances life on a small North Carolina farm with two kids and a handful of rescue animals.

What is Emma Buescher’s height and age?

Emma Buescher seems to be extremely private. Her exact age, height, and even her faith aren’t recorded publicly. None of these details has been shared in interviews or on social media, keeping their life extremely low-key.

When did Chris Buescher meet Emma Buescher?

Chris and Emma have kept the early chapter of their love story almost entirely private. While several fan pages speculate, there’s no verified information about when or where the two have met. However, what is confirmed is the moment they made it official. The couple married over the Easter weekend in 2018, timing their ceremony around the only break in the NASCAR schedule that year.

Buescher recalls the wedding planning perfectly, saying, “Emma and I started planning last year before there was a schedule out for this season, and that made it very difficult because she didn’t want a winter wedding, and we didn’t know our off-weekends yet.”

What does Emma Buescher do for a living?

While fans know her as the RFK Racing driver’s longtime partner and wife, she has never shared details about a formal career, job title, or business role. However, glimpses on social media and older lifestyle pieces suggest she loves animals and has fostered rescue dogs, while managing everyday family life, and supporting her husband’s demanding NASCAR schedule.

Meet Emma Buescher and Chris Buescher’s Children

The Bueschers are proud parents of two children, each arriving during unforgettable moments in the Texan’s racing career. Their first child is a daughter, Charley, who was born in 2022. Chris announced her arrival on X with a joyful message, “ After a crazy weekend in Daytona and a great mini vacation, it’s time to let y’all know our best-kept secret… Queen B is on the way!! Emma, I’m so excited to be starting a family with you.”

Their second child, a baby boy, was born in early 2024, and his arrival came in the middle of Daytona race week chaos. Emma went into labor while Chris was preparing for his Duel race, prompting him to finish the event and rush home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Buescher (@emmabuescher)

As he recalled on Backstretch Banter, “We landed back, and I jumped in the truck, and I was flying down the road… I called in just to check where we were, and she said, ‘Well, you don’t have to rush. He is here.’” Despite the whirlwind timing, Chris shared how grateful he was that “He was healthy, she was healthy,” and the family of four settled in perfectly.

What is Emma Buescher’s Instagram account?

Emma Buescher keeps her social media presence relatively low-key, but her Instagram account, reportedly @emmabuescher, gives fans a peek into her life off the track. She primarily shares family and lifestyle content, highlighting moments with her children, their rescue pets, and life on their North Carolina farm. While she doesn’t post frequently, the account reflects her grounded, private approach to life, focusing on personal milestones and everyday joys rather than the spotlight that follows her husband. It’s a warm, behind-the-scenes look at the life of the Buescher family.