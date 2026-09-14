Who Is Christopher Bell’s Wife? Everything you need to know about Morgan Bell

Christopher Bell has become one of NASCAR’s most consistent winners, but the story of the woman beside him is just as compelling. Morgan Bell isn’t just a familiar face in Victory Lane; she’s a racing lifer with deep roots in the sport and has a front-row seat to one of the most remarkable careers in modern NASCAR.

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Who is Christopher Bell’s wife, Morgan Bell?

Morgan Bell was born on December 27, 1995, in Burgoon, Ohio, to Brian and Stacey Kemenah. Her maiden name before marriage was Morgan Kemenah, and she studied at Old Fort High School in Ohio, where she competed in track and field.

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As Morgan Bell grew up in a family of racers, she was familiar with sprint cars since childhood. Her grandfather Harold became a racer in the 1960s, while her uncle Chad competed in the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions races.

Morgan Bell’s height and age

Morgan is 30 years old, as she was born late in 1995. While her exact height, she is much shorter than Christopher, who is listed between 5’8 and 5’10 in various driver profiles.

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Morgan Bell’s religious beliefs are also not widely known in the public sphere. Her family maintains a low profile on matters concerning their belief systems.

How did Christopher Bell and Morgan Bell meet?

Their story started at the dirt track. The pair first crossed paths in 2010 at sprint car races in Ohio when they were both teenagers. They didn’t start dating right away, though. Morgan recalled during a 2025 appearance on the “Believe in the Good” podcast that Christopher eventually reached out to her on Facebook and gave her his phone number. A mutual friend had initially introduced them, but it was that Facebook message that really got the ball rolling.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT-Interstate Batteries Toyota enjoys a laugh prior to practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260211296500

They officially began dating in June 2014, and their first real date was about as down-to-earth as it gets: dinner at Olive Garden. Christopher announced their relationship on Instagram in October 2014 with a photo of Morgan and the simple caption, “Love this beautiful thing!” Four and a half years later, in December 2018, he proposed.

“4.5 years later she said yes! I love you,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Morgan showing off her ring. They married on February 2, 2020, just one week before Christopher made his Daytona 500 debut.

What does Christopher Bell’s wife do for a living?

Morgan isn’t just a NASCAR wife cheering from the pit box. She co-owns Bell Kemenah Racing with her father, Brian, a team they founded in 2023. Brian built a reputation as a championship-winning crew chief in the sprint car world, and Morgan has turned her family’s racing heritage into a professional role.

She also travels to nearly every Cup Series race with Christopher, and she’s become a recognizable figure in the NASCAR community.

“I did grow up in a racing family,” Morgan said on the “Believe in the Good” podcast.

“We grew up dirt-track racing, though, like sprint car racing, which is how I met Christopher.”

These days, she balances her responsibilities with Bell Kemenah Racing while being Christopher’s biggest supporter on race weekends.

Morgan Bell’s Instagram account

Morgan uses social media, where she gives followers insight into life on the road and inside the racetrack. Morgan’s Instagram page is @mrs.morgan.bell, and she has 27,900 followers there. Moreover, she is a social media influencer who uses her page to promote different products and charity organizations, such as the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

Although there is no evidence that she keeps an active X account using her married name, Instagram is the only channel through which one can follow Morgan and Christopher and their two dogs, Sadie and Bailey, who often become stars of Morgan’s posts.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell is fighting for a title in the 2026 Cup Series season . After several disappointing second-place finishes during the early races, Bell finally succeeded and scored his first victory by passing Kyle Larson in the final laps in Darlington at the Southern 500 on September 6.

“The Southern 500🏁🤍 I still can’t believe it…” Bell wrote in her Instagram caption while posting a picture with her husband on September 10, 2026.

With the playoffs looming on the horizon, Bell currently occupies one of the leading positions in the standings, and each upcoming race will determine a lot for him.

However, the upcoming schedule is going to make things hard for him. Bell will have to go through a series of tracks that require perfect pit stops and precise driving skills, where one mistake can cost you everything. Yet as Christopher Bell has shown, he excels under pressure, and no matter how tough it’s gotten, Morgan has been by his side since her husband’s early days on dirt tracks in Ohio.