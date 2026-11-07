Who Is Daniel Hemric’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Kenzie Ruston Hemric

Daniel Hemric has built a reputation as a determined competitor in NASCAR. The 2021 Xfinity Series champion continues to navigate the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, taking on every opportunity to prove himself on the track. But behind every driver is a support system that keeps them grounded through the demands of racing. For Hemric, that constant source of support is his wife, Kenzie Ruston Hemric.

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Who is Daniel Hemric’s wife, Kenzie Ruston Hemric?

Kenzie was born on October 12, 1991, in El Reno, Oklahoma. As a kid, she was not only an avid car racing fan but also an athletic woman. At school, she took part in various sports, such as racing and playing volleyball, and was even a cheerleader. In addition, she participated in soccer and basketball, but racing became her favorite sport. She decided to dedicate herself solely to car racing before completing her studies. Unlike other kids, she did not continue her education in college. She chose to become a racer right after school.

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What is Kenzie Ruston Hemric’s height and age?

Kenzie is currently 35 years old. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, making her perfectly average in height compared to American women. While Kenzie keeps most of her life private, her faith is evident in the Hemric family. For instance, Daniel publicly thanks God for the gift of his wife, whom he describes as “only a wife that God himself could have sent me”.

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How did Daniel Hemric and Kenzie Ruston Hemric meet?

Their story started at a racetrack. It was 2009 in Monroe, Louisiana. Kenzie was 17. Daniel was 18. Both were racing Legend cars, just not in the same division. Kenzie’s crew chief would occasionally ask Daniel to run her cars, and that’s how the connection sparked. A friendship formed first, built on a shared understanding of what it means to spend weekends at short tracks. Over the next six years, that friendship turned into something deeper.

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Daniel eventually asked the question in July 2015 on a beach in St. Lucia. He had packed the engagement ring in his suitcase, and when his bag was the last to arrive at the airport, the anxiety nearly ate him alive. “I’ve never been so relieved,” he admitted. Kenzie knew the proposal was coming because Daniel had asked for a stone from her grandmother’s ring. “I knew it was coming, and I still cried,” she said. “It was very sweet and very personal.”

What does Kenzie Ruston Hemric do for a living?

Before becoming Mrs. Hemric, Kenzie was a pro stock car racer. She raced in the ARCA Racing Series and also had 3 seasons in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where she made 44 starts from 2013-2015. Her best finish was a second-place finish at Iowa Speedway in 2014. She took part in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program, and for a while, she even beat Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, who later became Cup Champions.

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Timing is everything, however. Kenzie’s success came during the period when Danica Patrick raced, and no chance ever appeared to make it to the Truck and Xfinity Series. After her marriage to Daniel in 2017, she quit professional racing to support her husband’s career. Currently, she is busy being a mother to her children, helping Daniel with his career. However, she not only supports him but also gives her honest opinion on how he performed in each race.

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Daniel Hemric and Kenzie Ruston Hemric’s children

The Hemric family has grown since those early racing days. Their daughter, Rhen Haven, arrived in May 2020, just before Mother’s Day. Then, in December 2022, they welcomed a son, Ruston Monroe. The couple announced the news on Christmas Day with a joint Instagram post: “Christmas for our family started a few days early! Introducing: Ruston Monroe Hemric 12/23/22. Our first Christmas spent as a family of 4, blessed beyond imagine!!”

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Are the kids into sports yet? Rhen and Ruston are still little, but given their parents’ athletic backgrounds, it’s probably only a matter of time. For now, they’re just enjoying life in the fast lane with mom and dad.

What is Kenzie Ruston Hemric’s Instagram account?

You can find Kenzie on Instagram at @kenziehemric. She uses the platform to share snapshots of family life, race weekends, and the occasional throwback to her driving days. On Twitter, she’s @KenzieHemric, where she’s been active since her racing career. She also has a Facebook page under “Kenzie Ruston Racing” from her early driving days. Her social media presence is a mix of mom life, wife life, and the occasional racing memory.