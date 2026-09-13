Who Is Daniel Suarez’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Julia Piquet

“There’s nothing better than to see him do well during the race, knowing how much work he’s put into that.” Those words from Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, offer a glimpse into the person behind the familiar NASCAR spotlight. With motorsport deeply woven into her own family history, Julia understands the pressure, preparation and passion that come with racing. But her story goes well beyond cheering from the sidelines.

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Who is Julia Piquet?

Julia Piquet, the wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez, comes from one of motorsport’s most recognizable families. Her full name is Julia Yasmeen Piquet Souto Maior, and she was born on May 8, 1992, in Miami, Florida. She is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet and Sylvia Tamsma.

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Piquet spent four years living in Brasília, Brazil, where she completed part of her high school education. Brasília holds particular significance for her, as it was her home during high school and later hosted her 2024 wedding to Suárez.

Additionally, for higher education, Piquet attended the University of Miami, where her professional profile states that she completed an accelerated MBA program in 2016.

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What is Julia Piquet’s height and age?

Julia Piquet was 32 years old when she married Daniel Suárez in July 2024, according to PEOPLE. Since her birthday is on May 8, she will be 34 years old as of September 2026.

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Her height is not reliably documented by a primary or reputable source, so it would be better not to publish an exact figure as fact.

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When did Julia Piquet meet Daniel Suarez?

Daniel Suárez and Julia Piquet’s relationship started long before they became husband and wife. The pair first met in 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina, through Julia’s brother, former Formula 1 and NASCAR driver Nelson Piquet Jr. At the time, Suárez was visiting his friend Nelson, while Julia was around her brother.

Their first meeting, however, was hardly the beginning of a romance. There was even a language barrier. Suárez later recalled that he did not speak English and Julia did not speak Spanish, making it difficult for the two to communicate.

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Years later, their paths crossed again at the Race of Champions in Mexico City, where Julia was working as a racing correspondent. She interviewed Suárez, and the two reconnected. Julia has also recalled that they added each other on Facebook and began talking after that encounter.

Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and the couple officially began dating in March 2019. Five years later, their journey came full circle when they married on July 30, 2024, in Brasília, Brazil, Julia’s hometown.

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What does Julia Piquet do for a living?

Julia Piquet has built a career that goes well beyond being known as Daniel Suárez’s wife. She has a background in business, motorsport media and health coaching. After studying Economics and Management at the University of Miami and earning her MBA, Piquet entered the motorsport world through an internship at Motorsport.com. Her work there eventually led to a full-time role, where she served as a racing correspondent and presenter, interviewing prominent drivers and contributing to shows such as Motorsport Report and Fast Track.

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Today, Piquet is also a certified integrative nutrition health coach. She earned her certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2023, adding another dimension to her professional career.

Her LinkedIn profile also describes her as a professional with experience in partnership marketing and business development, highlighting the business side of her career.

What is Julia Piquet’s Instagram account?

Julia Piquet is active on Instagram under the handle @juliapiquet, where she gives followers a glimpse into her life, motorsport experiences, travels and moments with husband Daniel Suárez. Her profile identifies her as Julia Yasmeen Piquet and has around 69,000 followers.

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Her Instagram account can be accessed here: @juliapiquet on Instagram